  1. Realting.com
  2. Associations of Realtors and Developers
  3. Belarusian Association “Real Estate”

Belarusian Association “Real Estate”

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Association
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1994
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
belan-belarus.by/
About the Association

Belarusian Association “Real Estate” — republican public association, which unites citizens of the Republic of Belarus on the basis of common interests for joint realization of civil, social and other rights.

For NGO BelAN, public activity is the main one and is aimed at consolidating the heads of real estate agencies, which allows to develop a single tactic and policy in doing business, what can not but have a positive impact on the development of the real estate market as a whole, both for managers and consumers of this market. 

Our partners:

  • FIABCI – international federation of real estate professionals
  • NAR – National Association of realtors
  • Russian Guild of Realtors – association of professional participants of the real estate market of Russia
  • LANĪDA – latvian real estate association
  • ASNU – Association of real estate specialists of Ukraine
  • National cadastral agency
  • Private institute of management and entrepreneurship
  • KonfAN – Confederation of real estate agencies
Services

The activities of organizations whose heads are members of the NGO BelAN are aimed at providing quality real estate services for consumers in the conditions of market relations:

  1. Introduces ethical standards and promotes the development of good faith partnerships among members of the real estate business community
  2. Strive to study and implement in the real estate market the best practices of the best organizations providing real estate services, including foreign ones, to increase the efficiency of the members of the Association
  3. Annually holds spring and autumn conferences under the general title "Actual issues of real estate activities", conducts seminars, organizes exhibitions, fairs, competitions in order to exchange experience, popularize real estate services and achievements of real estate market participants, monitor the image and increase the prestige of the profession "Realter"
  4. Enters a new level of international cooperation with commercial and non-profit organizations, contributing to the development of business relations to solve the problems of the Association

Advantages of working with member companies of BelAN:

  • Reliable companies in the real estate market.
  • BELAN member agencies operate in the real estate market according to the Code of Ethics.
  • A single information field.
  • The system of out-of-court dispute resolution in the Membership and Ethics Committee and the Conciliation Commission.
  • Free legal advice and seminars.
  • Qualified professionals.

The Council of NGO BelAN pays great attention to the establishment of cooperation and interaction with state bodies to improve the legislative framework for the effective functioning of the real estate market. Thus, BelAN NGO takes part and makes its proposals to draft regulatory legal acts aimed at improving the provision of real estate services.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:30
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Realting.com
Go