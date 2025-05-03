Belarusian Association “Real Estate” — republican public association, which unites citizens of the Republic of Belarus on the basis of common interests for joint realization of civil, social and other rights.
For NGO BelAN, public activity is the main one and is aimed at consolidating the heads of real estate agencies, which allows to develop a single tactic and policy in doing business, what can not but have a positive impact on the development of the real estate market as a whole, both for managers and consumers of this market.
Our partners:
The activities of organizations whose heads are members of the NGO BelAN are aimed at providing quality real estate services for consumers in the conditions of market relations:
Advantages of working with member companies of BelAN:
The Council of NGO BelAN pays great attention to the establishment of cooperation and interaction with state bodies to improve the legislative framework for the effective functioning of the real estate market. Thus, BelAN NGO takes part and makes its proposals to draft regulatory legal acts aimed at improving the provision of real estate services.