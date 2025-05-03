About the Association

Belarusian Association “Real Estate” — republican public association, which unites citizens of the Republic of Belarus on the basis of common interests for joint realization of civil, social and other rights.

For NGO BelAN, public activity is the main one and is aimed at consolidating the heads of real estate agencies, which allows to develop a single tactic and policy in doing business, what can not but have a positive impact on the development of the real estate market as a whole, both for managers and consumers of this market.

Our partners: