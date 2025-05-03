  1. Realting.com
  2. BonHotel Minsk

BonHotel Minsk

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Lessor
On the platform
On the platform
6 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:17
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 19:00
Thursday
09:00 - 19:00
Friday
09:00 - 19:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Nikita Serebryakov
Nikita Serebryakov
3 properties
Realting.com
Go