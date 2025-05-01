Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
207
Baraulanski selski Savet
161
Zdanovicki selski Savet
138
Paparnanski selski Savet
89
1 049 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
2 room apartment in Haradzishcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
$41,500
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 23/23
For sale in the ecologically clean area of Novy Borovaya on the street. Kamova D.1 Bright, s…
$97,000
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/10
$89,500
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/20
$159,900
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Cottage plot with a house 12 km from Minsk ❤️ For sale is an excellent, planned, flat plot w…
$49,900
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 690 m²
Comfortable 4-storey country house with its own elevator, located in an ecologically clean a…
$1,10M
House in Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
House
Aksakawshchyna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Two houses for the price of one in a pine forest 24 km from Moscow ❤️The ideal option for th…
$47,000
House in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale ready-to-live 2-room apartment in a blocked house: Mikhanovichsky S / S, pos. Dacha…
$52,000
3 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Large 3-bedroom apartment for sale in Zaslavl Apartment in the usual Soviet state without in…
$92,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
$16,600
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale a country house in Zelenoy, in the ST "Rest" Zhdanovichsky SS. The plot is flat, we…
$49,900
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 275 m²
House for sale (suitable for year-round living) in Gorodishche, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road …
$221,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
$165,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Country comfort just 25 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage with a well-groomed plot and bath in th…
$27,900
2 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$52,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
$11,500
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$96,377
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 224 m²
Two comfortable houses are sold on a plot of 19 acres with a unique landscape design, a hamm…
$529,900
2 room apartment in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
$78,900
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
Magnificent European three-room apartment with excellent views on both sides. The apartment…
$128,900
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
Exclusive cottage for sale in an ecologically clean area near the forests withmagnificent vi…
$283,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
A three-bedroom apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the …
$117,033
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
Two-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mounta…
$69,006
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
In a 10-minute drive from Minsk, next to Kolodishchi, in a good place with an established tr…
$32,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
**For sale cottage in the village of Veras-1, 20 km from Minsk Moscow Ring Road! ** We offer…
$45,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
