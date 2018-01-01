  1. Realting.com
Belarus, Minsk Region Minsk
Real estate agency
2022
English, Русский
marielt.by
Company description

Marielt is a consantly developing real estate agency on the Minsk and Minsk region market. We provide a full range of real estate services, which allows us to successfully solve almost all types of problems associated with the real estate market.

AN Marielt has been rapidly developing and has financial stability since its foundation. We are trusted, because we stick to transparency in relations with our clients, pricing flexibility in the field of real estate services, as well as a personal approachto each client.

Customer orientation, adequacy of remuneration and fast task solving are the basic principles of our company. Only certified specialists with legal education work with Marielt. Transactions are carried out on average 35% faster than in other Minsk agencies. We have free of charge support system throughout every transaction. Each proposal is evaluated by experts, before entering the market.

Services
  • Sale, purchase, exchange of housing;
  • Assistance in obtaining a mortgage;
  • Operations withcommercial real estate;
  • Assistance in obtaining leasing;
  • Property evaluation;
  • Re-planning approval.
