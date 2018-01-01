Garant uspeha
The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency has earned the trust of its clients, thanks to the highly professional, meticulous preparation of each transaction and efficient work. More than half of our clients cooperate with us upon the recommendations of their relatives, friends, and acquaintances. We will never take up a deal if we even slightly doubt of its legitimacy or compliance, no matter how much time and money we have invested in it. Reputation and honor of the company are more important than any money. The «Success Guarantor» guarantees your success!
We offer our qualified assistance in the following transactions: — Purchase and sale of real estate and land plots — Intercity transactions — Legal support for the purchase and sale of real estate — Lease — Privatization — Conservation — Putting objects into service — Architectural replanning