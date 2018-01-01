  1. Realting.com
Belarus, Брест, пр-т Машерова, 30 224030
Garant uspeha
Real estate agency
English, Русский
garantus.by
The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency has earned the trust of its clients, thanks to the highly professional, meticulous preparation of each transaction and efficient work. More than half of our clients cooperate with us upon the recommendations of their relatives, friends, and acquaintances. We will never take up a deal if we even slightly doubt of its legitimacy or compliance, no matter how much time and money we have invested in it. Reputation and honor of the company are more important than any money. The «Success Guarantor» guarantees your success!

We offer our qualified assistance in the following transactions: — Purchase and sale of real estate and land plots — Intercity transactions — Legal support for the purchase and sale of real estate — Lease — Privatization — Conservation — Putting objects into service — Architectural replanning

Anna Sulima
OOO RieltKafe
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a service: from selecting the best option for a property, assistance in attracting loans, full legal support of the transaction to the help with settlement.

At all stages, the client is surrounded by attention of the highest level professionals — the best real estate market experts with extensive working experience make a team of the RieltKafe. We offer only what really is necessary for a successful transaction and customer comfort. Nothing unuseful! Order a free consultation at home and make sure that we really are putting into a practice a new approach to the service. RealtKafe is a service for you: profitable, understandable and honest.

Broker24.by
Why clients choose us Transparent and simple transactions We have developed a way to help you get the most benefit from transactions with over-the-counter non-deliverable financial instruments. Safety, authority, reliability When it comes to choosing a broker, never settle for less. We will provide you with the best conditions and we will ensure your peace of mind.

OOO Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Osobyy stil
We work in all directions and provide a full range of real estate services.

BlagoDom
Real Estate Agency BlagoDom Limited Liability Company has been providing real estate services since January 31, 2007. The Agency ensures confidentiality of all data obtained during the provision of real estate services, undertakes to protect the rights and promote the legitimate interests of the Consumer, not to use the information provided by the Consumer in their own interests or in the interests of third parties. Despite the wide range of services provided and number of transactions in the market, we know one important thing - each client is unique. Therefore, we treat real estate properties not as building materials collected in a certain sequence, but as a convenient and comfortable shelter where you will feel coziness and protection during your stay, or aspiration to perform and create at work.

OOO Liga prava - Nedvizhimost
13 years in the real estate market of the Republic of Belarus.
