The famous ski complex “Logoisk” in Belarus can be yours—the object is up for auction

If you have ever thought about your own skiing complex, now is the time to turn these thoughts into reality. In Belarus, a large lot—the skiing complex Logoisk—has been put up for auction.

The Logoisk ski complex is a unique combination of ski slopes, snow cannons, and many entertainment facilities. This complex is located just a few kilometers from Minsk and is ideal for both active winter recreation and the organization of events of different scales.

The date of bidding for the sale of the ski complex “Logoisk” is scheduled for November 1. Applications from potential buyers will be accepted from October 2 to October 31.

The original price of this unique property is BYR 23,998,669, which is approximately equal to $7,351,857.

What the complex includes:

First, infrastructure for skiers: the complex is equipped with snow cannons and ski slopes.

Guesthouses: The complex offers guesthouses of different capacities.

Entertainment facilities: Here you will find a bathhouse with a gym, sauna, equipment rental, paintball, and rope camp.

Photo: logoisk.by