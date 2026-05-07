About the developer

In 2013, another enterprise appeared on the construction market of Belarus - LLC "YurStroyMash". The company specializes in medium-storey residential buildings (5 floors), and also builds multi-storey (9-10 floors) residential buildings.

Residential complexes from YurStroyMash are the optimal combination of price and European quality.

When choosing sites for development, YurStroyMash takes into account several factors:

environmental situation (some residential complexes are built in picturesque places near forest park zones);

- proximity of infrastructure facilities (schools, kindergartens, shopping centers within walking distance);

- good transport accessibility.

Among the implemented projects of LLC "YurStroyMash" in Mogilev - there are real estate in prestigious central quarters.

Most of the new buildings "YurStroyMash" belongs to the segment "Comfort" class. The construction company uses years-proven brick technology, the walls are insulated with mineral wool (140 mm). In the construction of LLC "YurStroyMash" actively uses modern technologies: three-chamber windows and Italian heaters are installed in residential complexes, improved plaster is used, heat regulators are used. All apartments are spacious, with a thoughtful layout. The developer "YurStroyMash" already at the construction stage tries to minimize further costs for utility payments.