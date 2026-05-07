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YurStroyMash

Belarus, Liesnia
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
7 years 2 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.newmogilev.by/
About the developer

In 2013, another enterprise appeared on the construction market of Belarus - LLC "YurStroyMash". The company specializes in medium-storey residential buildings (5 floors), and also builds multi-storey (9-10 floors) residential buildings.
Residential complexes from YurStroyMash are the optimal combination of price and European quality.
When choosing sites for development, YurStroyMash takes into account several factors:
environmental situation (some residential complexes are built in picturesque places near forest park zones);
- proximity of infrastructure facilities (schools, kindergartens, shopping centers within walking distance);
- good transport accessibility.

Among the implemented projects of LLC "YurStroyMash" in Mogilev - there are real estate in prestigious central quarters.
Most of the new buildings "YurStroyMash" belongs to the segment "Comfort" class. The construction company uses years-proven brick technology, the walls are insulated with mineral wool (140 mm). In the construction of LLC "YurStroyMash" actively uses modern technologies: three-chamber windows and Italian heaters are installed in residential complexes, improved plaster is used, heat regulators are used. All apartments are spacious, with a thoughtful layout. The developer "YurStroyMash" already at the construction stage tries to minimize further costs for utility payments.

Our agents in Belarus
Yuriy Gennadevich
Yuriy Gennadevich
74 properties
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