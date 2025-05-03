Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я

About the agency

"International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya" is your indispensable assistant in the vast world of real estate! Our agency works equally effectively with secondary market properties (a highly qualified secondary housing department is waiting for you!), and with new buildings (our managers with 100% coverage of all primary housing offers will quickly select the best option for you).

We provide comprehensive qualified assistance in transactions with the purchase and sale of real estate. Our young team of professionals with burning eyes and already gained valuable experience will be happy to take on the solution of your housing issue of any complexity - be it a profitable sale of an apartment or a quick search for a suitable option among all the new buildings in Minsk.

Many of our specialists previously worked in large agencies, and a common healthy ambition allowed us to unite into one close-knit team "International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya", the principle of which is the tireless desire to improve ourselves and be as useful as possible to you.

Our sales skills, knowledge of the real estate market, legal literacy coupled with an established database of properties will allow you to get everything to the maximum: legal advice, a large selection of apartments in Minsk and the suburbs from reliable developers, fast and profitable sale of almost any property on the secondary market, search for suitable housing in our database and much more.

Our specialists are very mobile and are always in touch with you - you can receive information at a convenient time in any way convenient for you. "International Real Estate Center My 7Ya" is always ready to provide you with its skills, knowledge and experience - and you can easily entrust your real estate!

LLC International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya

License: No. 02240/484 issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus on 18.05.2024.

Insurance certificate: BR No. 0004694

UNP: 193750826