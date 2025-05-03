  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я

Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
centr7a.by/
About the agency

"International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya" is your indispensable assistant in the vast world of real estate! Our agency works equally effectively with secondary market properties (a highly qualified secondary housing department is waiting for you!), and with new buildings (our managers with 100% coverage of all primary housing offers will quickly select the best option for you).

We provide comprehensive qualified assistance in transactions with the purchase and sale of real estate. Our young team of professionals with burning eyes and already gained valuable experience will be happy to take on the solution of your housing issue of any complexity - be it a profitable sale of an apartment or a quick search for a suitable option among all the new buildings in Minsk.

Many of our specialists previously worked in large agencies, and a common healthy ambition allowed us to unite into one close-knit team  "International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya", the principle of which is the tireless desire to improve ourselves and be as useful as possible to you.

Our sales skills, knowledge of the real estate market, legal literacy coupled with an established database of properties will allow you to get everything to the maximum: legal advice, a large selection of apartments in Minsk and the suburbs from reliable developers, fast and profitable sale of almost any property on the secondary market, search for suitable housing in our database and much more.

Our specialists are very mobile and are always in touch with you - you can receive information at a convenient time in any way convenient for you. "International Real Estate Center My 7Ya" is always ready to provide you with its skills, knowledge and experience - and you can easily entrust your real estate!

LLC  International Real Estate Center Moya 7Ya 
License: No. 02240/484 issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus on 18.05.2024.
Insurance certificate: BR No. 0004694
UNP: 193750826

Services
  • Purchase and sale of apartments, rooms;
  • Purchase and sale of cottages, houses, plots;
  • New buildings, shared construction.
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
09:00 - 20:00
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 agency
Our agents in Belarus
See all 49 agents
Moya 7Ya
Moya 7Ya
404 properties
Aleksandr Vodcic
Aleksandr Vodcic
26 properties
Alena Cernak
Alena Cernak
28 properties
Ana Kuhlevskaa
Ana Kuhlevskaa
26 properties
Agencies nearby
MIR NEDVIZhIMOSTI PRO
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 76 Сommercial property 4 Lands 1
Leave a request
OOO Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Osobyy stil
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 16 Сommercial property 4
We work in all directions and provide a full range of real estate services.
Leave a request
Престиж
Belarus, Lesna
Residential property 7 Сommercial property 1
International Real Estate Agency Prestige! With the help of our company, you can buy real estate for living and for investment, practical anywhere in the world! Our brokers have many years of successful experience with clients! Contacting us you will receive high-quality service and full sup…
Leave a request
Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN
Belarus, Lesna
Lands 1
PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions: Apartment purchase/sale; Houses and territories, including prime ones; Commercial estate; Shared…
Leave a request
Garant Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Lesna
Residential property 456 Сommercial property 37 Long-term rental 80 Lands 45
The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk. Every day, our specialists help people find profitable and safe solutions to all problems related to the sale, purchase, and rental of real estate.
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go