7 etazhey
The real estate agency "7 Floors" specializes in sale and purchase of primary and secondary housing markets, commercial and suburban real estate, as well as provides property valuation and analytics. A highly qualified agency staff supports real estate transactions at all stages. Since its foundation, the real estate agency “7 Floors” has shown its fast-growing development. Transparency of customer relations, including an individual approach and fair pricing are the basis of customer and partner trust. Active cooperation with large banks and construction companies enables us to consider and promote our customers’ interests, to choose the best solutions and to provide legal protection and transaction support. Continuous work to expand the range of services, expertise and the newest technologies application make the company an open, successful and confident player in the real estate market. Prompt tasks solving of any level of complexity is possible due to close interaction of all employees of the agency. In 2018, “7 Floor” real estate agency became the winner of the Real Estate Professional Excellence Competition “Vysynya Pospekhu” (Pinnacle of success)
• Buying and selling of apartments in the secondary market of Minsk • Buying and selling apartments in new developments • Flat/house swap • Purchase and sale of suburban real estate • Transactions with commercial real estate • Property valuation