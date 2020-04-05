  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. 7 etazhey

7 etazhey

Belarus, 220013, г. Минск, ул. Кульман 11, офис 5, этаж 2
Share using:
QR
7 etazhey
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
an7.by
Company description

The real estate agency "7 Floors" specializes in sale and purchase of primary and secondary housing markets, commercial and suburban real estate, as well as provides property valuation and analytics. A highly qualified agency staff supports real estate transactions at all stages. Since its foundation, the real estate agency “7 Floors” has shown its fast-growing development. Transparency of customer relations, including an individual approach and fair pricing are the basis of customer and partner trust. Active cooperation with large banks and construction companies enables us to consider and promote our customers’ interests, to choose the best solutions and to provide legal protection and transaction support. Continuous work to expand the range of services, expertise and the newest technologies application make the company an open, successful and confident player in the real estate market. Prompt tasks solving of any level of complexity is possible due to close interaction of all employees of the agency. In 2018, “7 Floor” real estate agency became the winner of the Real Estate Professional Excellence Competition “Vysynya Pospekhu” (Pinnacle of success)

Services

• Buying and selling of apartments in the secondary market of Minsk • Buying and selling apartments in new developments • Flat/house swap • Purchase and sale of suburban real estate • Transactions with commercial real estate • Property valuation

Agencies nearby
Orshanskiy centr nedvizhimosti
468 properties
Orshansky Real Estate Center Additional Liability Company was established in 2007, obtained a certificate of state registration and a license issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus to provide real estate services. Orshansky Real Estate Center provides a full range of real estate services. Such services as purchase and sale of housing facilities (apartments, cottages, houses) and non-residential buildings (offices, warehouses and industrial premises) are most in demand. Orshansky Real Estate Center is a leading real estate agency in Orsha and the region. We provide a full range of services for real estate transactions starting from the selection of options for the future transaction. Cooperation with us will PROTECT you from possible illegal actions by scammers and dealers. By making a transaction through our agency, your purchase is automatically insured by a state insurance company. Our experienced professional staff will make all possible verifications of documents and the property so that you can sleep peacefully. At the office of the company at Lenina St, 59 office 2, during working hours you may get a FREE consultations . Orshansky Real Estate Center ALC - a GUARANTEE of your safety when buying and selling real estate.
Marielt
781 property

Marielt is a consantly developing real estate agency on the Minsk and Minsk region market. We provide a full range of real estate services, which allows us to successfully solve almost all types of problems associated with the real estate market.

AN Marielt has been rapidly developing and has financial stability since its foundation. We are trusted, because we stick to transparency in relations with our clients, pricing flexibility in the field of real estate services, as well as a personal approachto each client.

Customer orientation, adequacy of remuneration and fast task solving are the basic principles of our company. Only certified specialists with legal education work with Marielt. Transactions are carried out on average 35% faster than in other Minsk agencies. We have free of charge support system throughout every transaction. Each proposal is evaluated by experts, before entering the market.

ODO Zapadnaya nedvizhimost
47 properties

The agency «Zapadnaya Real Estate» occupies a leading position in providing services for assessing the market value of real estate property and land plots.

OOO Esteyt Kompani
226 properties

We offer what is essential for a successful transaction and support of our client: security, quality, honesty, professionalism, and comfort. We do more than just sell properties; we protect the interests of our customers. Selection of best object options, full legal support, new standards for buying and selling housing in the secondary and primary real estate market in the Republic of Belarus. At all stages, our clients get our full attention and support.

Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN
256 properties

PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:

Apartment purchase/sale; Houses and territories, including prime ones; Commercial estate; Shared-equity construction.

A wide range of PAKODAN company’s services comes from a highly qualified team and its experience in various construction fields. We take care of our reputation that’s based on professionalism, affordable services, and profound technical support.

Realting.com
Go