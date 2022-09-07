An exit to the lake and a helipad. We found a stylish country complex in Belarus

In the realting catalog, there is an object that is difficult not to pay attention to. It is a vip-complex «LuckyFish» in Braslav, Belarus. Here the guests are treated to absolute comfort and a sea of pleasure, and the bonus is the view of the very picturesque Braslav lakes.

If you haven’t happened to visit the Braslav region, we’ll tell you about the distance. The distance from Minsk to the manor is 250 km, from Moscow — 750 km, from St. Petersburg — 620 km. For those who want to rent the manor for a day, the owners of the complex note that they can organize a car and helicopter transfer from Minsk (yes, there is a helicopter pad here).

What does the vip-complex include?

There is plenty of space here, as the entire territory of the complex occupies 2 hectares. The main house is 550 sq.m. and is located right on the shore of Lake Snuda: from the terrace of the house you can go straight to the pier to sunbathe or go fishing. The main house has 2 bedrooms, living room, play area and sauna.

On the neighboring plots are three guest houses: each has two bedrooms, a living room combined with a kitchen, a bathroom, and a terrace. A total of 8 bedrooms in «LuckyFish» — one for each guest.

How is catering organized?

The owners of the complex promise that catering will be organized, as well as everything else, at the highest level. When cooking the chefs of the homestead use local products in the form of fish from local lakes (pike, pikeperch, tench, perch) and seasonal vegetables, which are purchased from local farmers. The only nuance: alcoholic beverages are not included, but you can bring them with you.

What about entertainment?

The vip-complex «LuckyFish» has everything for a varied and rich leisure, and it can be divided into two categories.

Leisure time in the main house

You can spend time in the house, for example, in the play area. There is a billiard table, table tennis, a game table and electronic darts. And you can finish the day in the wood-fired sauna, which supports three modes of operation: hammam, Russian sauna and Finnish sauna.

Leisure outdoors

Outside the house you have even more options. If you want to cook kebab and have a hearty time by the fire, the barbecue area and fire pit are waiting for you. If you want to be more active, play volleyball or go for a breeze on quad bikes. Well, and for fishermen this place is a paradise — fantastic lakes and fully equipped boats speak for themselves.

How much would such a vacation cost?

The cost of the holiday will depend on the number of people and the duration of your stay in the complex. So, here are the options in terms of prices:

Up to 2 persons

$3600 — 3 nights on weekdays (Monday to Thursday).

$3000 — 2 nights on the weekend (Friday to Sunday).

$6600 — week (Monday to Sunday).

This rate includes accommodation in the main house only. Meals and all entertainment are included.

Up to 8 persons

$7200 — 3 nights on weekdays (Monday to Thursday).

$6400 — 2 nights on the weekend (Friday to Sunday).

$13600 — week (Monday to Sunday).

With this tariff, you will have the whole complex at your disposal. Meals and all entertainment are included.