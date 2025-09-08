Tourist complex Tourist complex "Voloso"

  1. Realting.com
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
About the complex

For sale a promising tourist complex on the shores of Lake Voloso.

Lake Voloso is the purest lake, the pearl of the water system of the Braslav Lakes National Park (Belarus).

The lake is located 11 km northeast of the city of Braslav and belongs to the basin of the Druika River. The area of ​​the water surface is 4.21 km2, and the maximum depth is 29.3 m. The waters of the lake are clean and transparent throughout the year.

The lake is also known as a habitat for relic crustaceans that have survived in this reservoir after the end of the last ice age. Some rare fish species are also found here, including eel and whitefish.

Lake Voloso is surrounded on all sides by forest, which gives it a picturesque look.

This is a rare offer for investors in the tourism industry!

The tourist complex includes:

5 two-storey cottages each with an area of ​​180m/sq.
bath complex with an area of ​​160m/sq.
restaurant 300m/sq.
security post 15 m/sq.
land plot of 1 ha
The buildings of the tourist complex are currently in varying degrees of readiness: the restaurant is 25% ready, the sauna is 50% ready, and the cottages are 70% ready.

Prospects for the location of the tourist complex:

Complex "Voloso" is located a few tens of meters from the shoreline of the lake. In the neighborhood - only beautiful meadows, fields and forests. The road to Braslav is about a kilometer away.

The complex has a very advantageous location, as it will be included in a popular tourist area with great potential within the borders of three countries - Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus.

The development of the tourist infrastructure of Belarus contributes to the growth of tourists' interest in the Braslav region, primarily due to health resorts, a range of new farmsteads for private recreation and the famous music festival Viva Braslav.

In the future, work is underway to create European programs for the development of the tourism industry in Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus in this territory.

The Voloso complex is perfect for conducting and further developing the tourism business in this popular region.

Additionally:

The owner has developed a concept for the construction of a mud bath, developed visuals for the design of the exterior and interior.

Around the territory of the complex there are lands of a friendly peasant farm on an area of ​​56 hectares. The owners of the farm support the prospects for the development of the tourist orientation of the territory and are ready to join the project.
 

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBOfkXstnmM

We will be happy to answer all your questions regarding the terms of sale and the desired value of the transaction.

