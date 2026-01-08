  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Gulliver

Minsk, Belarus
from
$108,040
from
$1,684/m²
;
8
ID: 23268
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Belarus
  • City
    Minsk
  • Metro
    Pushkinskaya (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Sportivnaya (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

About the complex

About the project

  • Residential complex "Gulliver" is a unique space for a comfortable life, located in the heart of the city. From the north, the plot is limited to the street. Pritytskyi, from the south - Dunina-Martsinkevich Street, from the west - the territory of the ice palace, from the east - the territory of the covered market "Rakovsky Kirmash" and the Aurora cinema.
  • A convenient location near the metro provides easy access to any point of the city, as well as proximity to cultural, entertainment and shopping centers.
  • The project provides for the construction of 6 apartment buildings, united by a single style and philosophy. The facades of the houses are made of modern materials, which gives the complex a stylish look.
  • Residents are provided with underground parking to ensure safe and convenient storage of vehicles. Elevators and entrances are made taking into account accessibility for people with limited mobility.
  • High-tech architecture, convenient infrastructure, underground parking, security and proximity to entertainment. The perfect combination of comfort and modernity.

Infrastructure

  • Gulliver offers extensive internal infrastructure. On the territory of the complex there are children's and sports grounds, playgrounds for recreation, well-groomed park areas.
  • To take care of the health of residents in the territory free from development, the arrangement of lawns, planting of trees and shrubs, the installation of small architectural forms, lighting is provided.
  • A convenient pedestrian connection is provided from residential buildings to the public transport stop on the street. Pritytsky, with a ladder and a ramp.

Interactive catalog

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 65.7 – 68.8
Price per m², USD 1,946 – 1,977
Apartment price, USD 133,600 – 140,071
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 64.7 – 81.5
Price per m², USD 1,946 – 1,977
Apartment price, USD 131,545 – 165,729

Location on the map

Minsk, Belarus
Education
Healthcare

