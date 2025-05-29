  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69

Apartment in a new building ENERGOSBEREGAYuSchIY PO B-RU NEPOKORENNYH 69

Mahilyow, Belarus
from
$13,733
;
3
ID: 3722
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 8
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location


  • Country
    Belarus
  • State
    Mahilyow Region
  • City
    Mahilyow

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

About the complex

 

Planned deadline: Q3 2023

  • Free layout, energy-saving home, step-by-step accessibility of shops, schools, kindergartens.

     

    Cost m2:

  • 1 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.800 rubles. for m2
  • 1 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 2000 rubles. for m2
  • 1 km on 2-10 floors without finishing - 1.900 rubles. for m2
  • 1 km on 2-10 floors with construction finishes - 2.100 rubles. for m2
  • 2-3 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.750 rubles. for m2
  • 2-3 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 1.950 rubles. for m2
  • 2-3 km on 2-10 floors without finishing - 1.850 rubles. for m2
  • 2-3 km on 2-10 floors with construction finishes - 2.050 rubles. for m2

Layouts:

  • 1-km 25.45 m2
  • 2 km 68 and 69 m2
  • 3-km 89, 95,109 and 117m2

Location on the map

Mahilyow, Belarus

