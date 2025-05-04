Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Dzamidavicki selski Savet
26
Negarelski selski Savet
28
Stankauski selski Savet
21
Dzyarzhynsk
24
207 properties total found
Cottage in Dziahilna, Belarus
Cottage
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Elite cottage, on the shore of the reservoir 500 m from Dzerzhinsk ❤️Fully ready for living …
$169,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Cozy house for sale!12 km from Moscow, Brest direction.Address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky di…
$160,000
Cottage in Danilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Danilavichy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House for sale (80% readiness), in Danilovichi, Dzerzhinsky district, Slutsk direction, only…
$30,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a cozy house, built in 2014, with a total area of 120 m2. Feature…
$118,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital building in the village of Yankivtsi ❤️ Uncompleted preserved …
$15,900
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A house for sale in Suzorje! Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction, ST "Suzori…
$44,500
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house for sale in Fanipol, railway street_______________We bring to your attention a…
$99,500
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Medic 92" The plot is flat, of the correct shape (10 hundred)At the …
$16,000
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
14 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Fanipol, an apartment with an area of 44.0 square meters …
$60,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Dacha near the picturesque Polonevichsky lake ❤️ A unique object near Polonevichi Lake, surr…
$18,500
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious, bright one-room apartment for sale in Fanipol. The apartment is located in the cit…
$47,000
2 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Voyskayav D. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky r-na The year of…
$29,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale two-level house with a total area of 90m2, in a quiet place near the forest, from t…
$28,500
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a good, equipped, residential house in the city of Dzerzhinsk (34 km from Minsk). …
$67,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a unique two-storey cottage in the station "Michurinets 87" (Dzerzhinsky district, …
$21,000
4 room apartment in Ucki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ucki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment in a semi-detached brick house in the village.Yutski (13 km from Dzerzhin…
$19,500
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Modern cottage of profiled timber, in a blocked house, 42 km. from Minsk on the highway M1 M…
$77,500
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale of the cottage 10 acres withhome. Straight, rectangular, well-groomedThe site is pe…
$14,900
1 room apartment in Voukavicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Voukavicy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in a one-storey brick residential building 16 km from Moscow Ri…
$7,500
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Warm cozy house with a terrace. The house has central water supply, local sewerage (two over…
$47,000
Cottage in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
House and site • The house was built in 2024, ready for year-round living. • The plot area …
$95,000
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Spacious plot of 25 acres plus 21 acres in rent for 100 years on which already located, a tw…
$108,000
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Spacious cottage in a well-maintained CT "Blue Ponds" ❤️For sale cottage in ST "Blue ponds" …
$29,700
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House of timber on a plot of 10 acres! Address: ST "Our Dacha" - House 2006 built from a tim…
$14,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a country house located on a plot of 30 acres, of which 13 are private property and…
$134,700
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A house where you will live comfortably! Built from high-qual…
$159,990
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnara, o…
$99,000
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment in Fanipol, Brestskaya str., d.3/A The apartment area is 65.5/31.0/10.5 sq.…
$71,500
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage with garage❤️This cozy cottage will be an ideal place to relax and spend time i…
$7,500
