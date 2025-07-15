Work visa to Belarus with official employment

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$1,100
About the Immigration Program

The Employment Agency in the Republic of Belarus offers vacancies in the field of construction, packaging of goods, industry and handyman specialties.

from 2 months
from
$1,100
12 months
Applicant requirements

Work experience is welcome
Ability to work in a team
knowledge of spoken English or Russian

Scan of passport

Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

After obtaining a work visa to Belarus, you will receive a temporary residence permit until the end of the calendar year within one month of your arrival in Belarus, with the possibility of extending it for another year in the following calendar year.

