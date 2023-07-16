A house for the brave. An unusual black cottage with a bright character is for sale in Belarus

Modern architecture tends to move further and further away from complex designs and ornate forms. Homeowners choose projects with clear and simple lines, while emphasizing wide and free spaces. We found just such a house in Belarus in the suburbs of the capital.

Cottage Kalodishchy, Belarus € 342,880 211 m²

In the agro-town of Kolodishchi, which is located 10 kilometers from Minsk, there is a modern cottage for sale, which attracts attention at first sight. Black walls from the outside contrast with very bright interior details, and minimalism in the design of space only adds highlights to the character of this house.

The total area of the house - 210,7 sq.m., the total area of the plot - 15 hectares. The plot is preserved with birch trees and a real coniferous forest around the fence. The agri-town itself is popular among the locals — the price of plots of land here varies from €40,000 to €100,000. And if you want to buy a house in Kolodischi, be prepared for prices from €120,000 and more.

The ad states that the house was built according to an individual architectural design project with an elaborate layout. "All construction work was carried out according to design drawings, in strict accordance with technological processes and knowledge of the latest trends in modern suburban construction; high quality imported materials of construction and finishing; household appliances and plumbing, lighting; durable and reliable structure", - lists all the pros of this house seller.

The house is built of expanded clay blocks, the facade of the house is finished with larch and stone. The layout includes a spacious kitchen combined with a living room, three living rooms, one master bedroom, two bathrooms. There is also a boiler room with a separate entrance.

The interior of the living room is made in the style of minimalism - there is only a large sofa and a table with chairs in the dining area. But the built-in kitchen is made as bright as possible. Smooth facades of azure color refresh the gray-white range of basic colors.

One of the bathrooms is even more colorful. To be more precise, the chest of drawers under the washbasin is extremely bright. Accents of fuchsia color perfectly diluted the gray range of tile colors.

With communications in the house, apparently, everything is in order: gas heating, local sewerage, light, fiber optic, underfloor heating, charging station for electric car, security alarm system, sliding gates with electric drive. The plot has its own well with a depth of 96 meters. There is also an auto irrigation system.