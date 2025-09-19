Agentstvo Mir Nedvizhimosti

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Planning to move? We are ready to help you!
Nowadays, it is very difficult to find really good property that will meet all the stated requirements. Often, due to a lack of real estate experience, one can miss out on worthwhile housing options and be content with the optimal options.
We…
The real estate agency "7 Floors" specializes in sale and purchase of primary and secondary housing markets, commercial and suburban real estate, as well as provides property valuation and analytics. A highly qualified agency staff supports real estate transactions at all stages. Since its f…
Группа компаний "Дианэст" - один из лидеров рынка недвижимости, более 25 лет привлекающий клиентов надежной репутацией и высокими стандартами качества.Все наши сотрудники — эксперты рынка, которые помогают клиентам решать жилищные вопросы. Мы качественно и оперативно оказываем полный спектр …
EXPRESS REALT is a team of professionals with extensive experience in real estate activities.
We help our customers take a very important step in life - to sell or acquire residential meters, to acquire a land plot for the construction of their house in the very place in the suburbs whe…