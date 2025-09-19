  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Agentstvo Mir Nedvizhimosti

Agentstvo Mir Nedvizhimosti

Belarus, Vitsebsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
agmir.by/
Our agents in Belarus
Vitaliy Gaffarov
Vitaliy Gaffarov
8 properties
Agencies nearby
ZAO ALTERNATIVA Brest
Belarus, Brest
Residential property 1881 Сommercial property 98 Long-term rental 59 Lands 137
Planning to move? We are ready to help you! Nowadays, it is very difficult to find really good property that will meet all the stated requirements. Often, due to a lack of real estate experience, one can miss out on worthwhile housing options and be content with the optimal options. We…
Leave a request
7 etazhey
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2017
Residential property 543 Сommercial property 76 Long-term rental 13 Lands 48
The real estate agency "7 Floors" specializes in sale and purchase of primary and secondary housing markets, commercial and suburban real estate, as well as provides property valuation and analytics. A highly qualified agency staff supports real estate transactions at all stages. Since its f…
Leave a request
Дианэст
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 95 Сommercial property 8 Long-term rental 4 Lands 9
Группа компаний "Дианэст" - один из лидеров рынка недвижимости, более 25 лет привлекающий клиентов надежной репутацией и высокими стандартами качества.Все наши сотрудники — эксперты рынка, которые помогают клиентам решать жилищные вопросы. Мы качественно и оперативно оказываем полный спектр …
Leave a request
Ekspressnedvizhimost-rielt
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 252 Сommercial property 8 Long-term rental 10 Lands 42
EXPRESS REALT is a team of professionals with extensive experience in real estate activities. We help our customers take a very important step in life - to sell or acquire residential meters, to acquire a land plot for the construction of their house in the very place in the suburbs whe…
Leave a request
MIR NEDVIZhIMOSTI PRO
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 62 Сommercial property 8 Long-term rental 1 Lands 2
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go