AVTAKOM

Belarus, Kaliadzičy
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
1991
On the platform
2 months
Languages
Русский
About the agency

The main type of activity of renting commercial premises

Services

Leasing Own Property

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Dmitriy Ivanovich
4 properties
4 properties
