Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Old Style real estate agency was founded in 1999. Many years of successful experience in the real estate market, consistently high quality and reliability of our services. Employee's professionalism and ability to solve the most difficult issues of our clients. We constantly introduce new te…
We are a young professional team of certified realtors in Grodno. Extensive experience of successful work allows us to solve our clients' housing issues again and again safely. We sincerely love our job. We are ready to help even in the most confusing and non-standard situations
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a servi…