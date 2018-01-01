  1. Realting.com
Ekspressnedvizhimost-rielt

Belarus, 220116, г. Минск, пр-т Дзержинского, 104, оф. 602Б
Ekspressnedvizhimost-rielt
Real estate agency
2021
Русский
express-realt.business.site
Company description

EXPRESS REALT is a team of professionals with extensive experience in real estate activities.


We help our customers take a very important step in life - to sell or acquire residential meters, to acquire a land plot for the construction of their house in the very place in the suburbs where it is so good and calm, agree on a redevelopment that gives your apartment more functionality and comfort, as well as other real estate services.

We value every customer!

Services

Sale and purchase of flats, rooms
Sale and purchase of cottages, houses, land lots
Sale of commercial property
Flats, rooms to rent
Commercial property to rent
Cottages to rent

Our agents in Belarus
See all 9 agents
Aleksey
Aleksey
295 properties
Evgeniy Azhel
Evgeniy Azhel
1 properties
Olga Brel
Olga Brel
Irina Sinyakevich
Irina Sinyakevich
8 properties
