Ekspressnedvizhimost-rielt
Belarus, 220116, г. Минск, пр-т Дзержинского, 104, оф. 602Б
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Русский
Website
Company description
EXPRESS REALT is a team of professionals with extensive experience in real estate activities.
We help our customers take a very important step in life - to sell or acquire residential meters, to acquire a land plot for the construction of their house in the very place in the suburbs where it is so good and calm, agree on a redevelopment that gives your apartment more functionality and comfort, as well as other real estate services.
We value every customer!
Services
Sale and purchase of flats, rooms
Sale and purchase of cottages, houses, land lots
Sale of commercial property
Flats, rooms to rent
Commercial property to rent
Cottages to rent
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Belarus
Agencies nearby