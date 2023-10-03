Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Turkey

6 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,57M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,31M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cesme, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Seaview Houses with Pool in Izmir Cesme In this housing project, you'll find 41 semi…
€1,03M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with sea view to investing in an award-winning project in Bodrum Adabuku Sea v…
€1,95M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alanya-Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of the plot …
€290,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
Price on request

