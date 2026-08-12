Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Turkey

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Antalya
17
Mediterranean Region
129
Aegean Region
30
Marmara Region
138
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93 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$324,449
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$177,812
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$220,347
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,40M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$292,405
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,20M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Sea View Apartments for Sale in a Socially Active Complex in Alanya The apartments are locat…
$618,605
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant Apartments Near the Amenities in Alanya Payallar Alanya Payallar is one of the favo…
$120,682
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats with Smart Home System in Complex with Communal Pool in Bodrum Bardakçı The flats are …
$508,034
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$473,396
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,033
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$177,812
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$110,267
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$753,969
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$599,250
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$293,274
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$662,754
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,37M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$134,615
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$220,533
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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