Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

Central Anatolia Region
102
Bursa
55
Ankara
33
Aegean Region
27
Kocaeli
25
Muğla
20
Gazipasa
18
Mersin
14
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
550 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€662,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€181,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€207,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€259,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€147,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€173,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€407,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea View Properties from Luxury Project in Alanya's Investment Region, Avsallar New apartmen…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€231,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€154,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,24M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€201,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€253,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Smart Apartments in a Secure Complex in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€347,000

Properties features in Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir