  3. Marincity Trabzon

Marincity Trabzon

Turkey, Maras cad. Kuyu sok. no:1 Ortahisar/TRABZON
Developer
English
marincitytrabzon.com/en
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Yomra, Turkey
from Price on request
187–192 m² 2 apartmens

MARINCITY TRABZON, the prestigious apartments project which brought groundbreaking features in real estate to the city. Standards of luxury and comfort are redefined in Kasusutu, Yomra, the new center of attraction at the heart of the Black Sea, Trabzon.

 

For Those Whose Eyes on the Horizon

An unmatched residential area for your family of all ages who will spend great time peacefully and safely. With to the smallest details designed and built residences and recreational facilities, MARINCITY TRABZON turns five-star hotel holiday experience into your daily routine. Taken inspiration from uninterrupted sea view and thus the horizon, the project was designed, thinking always ahead.

 

MARINCITY TRABZON Inside Apartments and Buildings

  • Wide sea view in every room
  • Balcony with sea view and entrance from both living room and kitchen
  • Sunroom in each balcony
  • Air conditioner connection in each room, compatible with different brands and outdoor unit already installed
  • Central underfloor heating, adjustable from inside each apartment (ready for gas heating when available)
  • High ceiling, 2,95 meter
  • 3 x Schindler passenger elevator in each building with a capacity of 14 people, and 1 freight elevator
  • In each floor, hygenic and technological garbage chute system, works with personal electronic cards
  • Excellent sound isolation between apartments
  • Apartment windows: Isıcam K Series -prevents heat loss by 50 percent in winter and prevents heat from entering by 40 percent in summer.
  • Fixed automatic sprinkler fire extinguishing system, fire detector and alarm
  • Video Interkom system in each apartment
  • Direct entrance from buildings to parking garage and recreational facilities

 

MARINCITY TRABZON Outdoor Areas

  • Parking garage and lot
  • 7/24 Security
  • Very large green spaces and recreational areas
  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness centers
  • Turkish Bath, Sauna and Steam Rooms
  • Cafe with high guest capacity
  • Indoor playground for children
  • Tennis courts
  • Basketball and volleyball court
  • 1 km long separate walking and cycling paths

 

Rare and Valuable Location

Recreational, shopping, tourism, education, health, transportation facilities and services are nearby your seafront apartment. Get a chance to have quick access to offerings of city life from a distinguished location where green meets blue. In Trabzon, the Black Sea’s iconic city where toursim and economy grows exponentially, MARINCITY TRABZON offers you more for the future.

Our agents in Turkey
Ali Sevinc
Ali Sevinc
2 properties
