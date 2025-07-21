Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment in the Best Home 23 - Alanya Towers complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 in PREMIUM LUXURY complex - Alanya Towers Luxury Residence is for sale

Alanya Towers is a wonderful new luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach.

The complex consists of four 9-storey buildings located on a closed guarded territory of 7,300 m2 with a garden and a swimming pool.

Next to the complex there is a school and a clinic, many shops, a bakery, a bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more. And the beautiful embankment with ever-blooming flower beds is equipped with sports and children's playgrounds.

Apartment equipment:

Armored entrance door

Intercom

Aluminium windows with double glazing

Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathroom

Full set of Siemens household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, induction hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine, instantaneous water heater)

Air conditioning in each room

Designer ceiling finish

Built-in lighting in all rooms, spotlights

Decorative window decoration

Glass shower cabins in the bathrooms

Built-in wardrobes in the hallway

Underfloor heating in the living room, hallway and in all bathrooms

Parquet floors in the living room and bedrooms

Infrastructure:

Closed landscaped area with a landscaped garden

Swimming pool with water slides, children's section and jacuzzi

Sunbathing terrace

Indoor heated pool

Fitness center

SPA center: Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, sauna, massage, relaxation room

Billiards, table tennis

Children's playroom

Vitamin bar

Cinema

Satellite TV

Free Wi-Fi

Landscape lighting

Children's playground

BBQ gazebo

Electric generator

Underground parking

24-hour security

Management company

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.