Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment in the Best Home 23 - Alanya Towers complex.

Alanya, Turkey
$336,110
21
ID: 27215
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 in PREMIUM LUXURY complex - Alanya Towers Luxury Residence is for sale

Alanya Towers is a wonderful new luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach.

The complex consists of four 9-storey buildings located on a closed guarded territory of 7,300 m2 with a garden and a swimming pool.

Next to the complex there is a school and a clinic, many shops, a bakery, a bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more. And the beautiful embankment with ever-blooming flower beds is equipped with sports and children's playgrounds.

Apartment equipment:

  • Armored entrance door
  • Intercom
  • Aluminium windows with double glazing
  • Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathroom
  • Full set of Siemens household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, induction hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine, instantaneous water heater)
  • Air conditioning in each room
  • Designer ceiling finish
  • Built-in lighting in all rooms, spotlights
  • Decorative window decoration
  • Glass shower cabins in the bathrooms
  • Built-in wardrobes in the hallway
  • Underfloor heating in the living room, hallway and in all bathrooms
  • Parquet floors in the living room and bedrooms

Infrastructure:

  • Closed landscaped area with a landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides, children's section and jacuzzi
  • Sunbathing terrace
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center
  • SPA center: Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, sauna, massage, relaxation room
  • Billiards, table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Vitamin bar
  • Cinema
  • Satellite TV
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Landscape lighting
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ gazebo
  • Electric generator
  • Underground parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Management company

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

