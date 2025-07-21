Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartment in the Best Home 23 - Alanya Towers complex.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 in PREMIUM LUXURY complex - Alanya Towers Luxury Residence is for sale
Alanya Towers is a wonderful new luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach.
The complex consists of four 9-storey buildings located on a closed guarded territory of 7,300 m2 with a garden and a swimming pool.
Next to the complex there is a school and a clinic, many shops, a bakery, a bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more. And the beautiful embankment with ever-blooming flower beds is equipped with sports and children's playgrounds.
Apartment equipment:
Infrastructure:
