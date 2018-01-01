Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy

Company description

Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy: Redefining Excellence with Our Extraordinary Team

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we take pride in offering a comprehensive range of professional real estate services tailored to your every need. Here are the standout capabilities of our exceptional team, each epitomizing excellence:

Korhan Kalay: With roots in the automotive sector that have evolved into a far-reaching international network, Korhan Kalay shines as a marketing and sales prodigy. His unparalleled networking prowess ensures our clients seize the best opportunities, illuminating the path to success. He is also a sought-after mediator in customer relations and business negotiations.

Murat Öre: Injecting creative flair into the real estate realm, Murat Öre blends his automotive sector experience with his incredible aptitude for advertising and promotion. Murat's creative vision and eloquence serve as flawless tools to transform your properties into unforgettable stories. Ensuring your properties stand out in a remarkable way, he captivates potential clients.

Gökhan Akdere: With extensive experience in the real estate sector, Gökhan Akdere stands out with his ability to navigate complex projects and connect with key figures in the industry. Expertise in enriching property portfolios, sourcing purpose-driven properties, and forming strategic alliances with major construction firms defines him. Phone: Email:

Çağdaş Albek: Transforming the real estate landscape with an international perspective, Çağdaş Albek captivates with his deep understanding of tourism properties, hotels, and global financial markets. His profound insights into different countries' economic dynamics enable him to present clients with international investment opportunities.

Salar Majak Fandaklı, a master of engineering and linguistics, brings a unique blend of technical prowess and multilingual communication to our team. Holding a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from KTU, while pursuing a Master's degree in Biomedical Engineering, Salar's diverse educational background lends a fresh perspective to our consultancy. A polyglot with proficiency in Arabic, English, and French, she further strengthens our international communication capabilities. Additionally, her expertise as a court-certified translator for Arabic and English at Trabzon Yomra Court demonstrates her commitment to clear and precise communication. Salar's programming skills and fluency in various foreign languages, combined with her specialization in international correspondence and negotiations, make her an invaluable asset for navigating the complexities of the global real estate landscape.

Cankerem Bozkurt: The convergence of technical acumen and strategic vision defines Cankerem Bozkurt, a standout in the real estate sector. His expertise in sustainability, pricing analysis, and valuation provides a sharp perspective, helping you view your properties not just as investments but as opportunities that shape your future.

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we aspire to transform your real estate experience with our team of unique individuals. Through our exceptional skills, global vision, and dedicated approach, we offer an extraordinary service to our clients. Combining years of industry experience, creativity, and leadership, we would be delighted to collaborate with you.