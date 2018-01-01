  1. Realting.com
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy

Şenlikköy Mahallesi, Yeşilköy Halkalı Caddesi, Aqua Florya No:93 Floor 3 Apartment 2 Postal Code: 34153 Bakırköy / Istanbul / Turkey
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Türkçe
Company description

Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy: Redefining Excellence with Our Extraordinary Team

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we take pride in offering a comprehensive range of professional real estate services tailored to your every need. Here are the standout capabilities of our exceptional team, each epitomizing excellence:

Korhan Kalay: With roots in the automotive sector that have evolved into a far-reaching international network, Korhan Kalay shines as a marketing and sales prodigy. His unparalleled networking prowess ensures our clients seize the best opportunities, illuminating the path to success. He is also a sought-after mediator in customer relations and business negotiations.

Murat Öre: Injecting creative flair into the real estate realm, Murat Öre blends his automotive sector experience with his incredible aptitude for advertising and promotion. Murat's creative vision and eloquence serve as flawless tools to transform your properties into unforgettable stories. Ensuring your properties stand out in a remarkable way, he captivates potential clients. 

Gökhan Akdere: With extensive experience in the real estate sector, Gökhan Akdere stands out with his ability to navigate complex projects and connect with key figures in the industry. Expertise in enriching property portfolios, sourcing purpose-driven properties, and forming strategic alliances with major construction firms defines him. Phone: Email:

Çağdaş Albek: Transforming the real estate landscape with an international perspective, Çağdaş Albek captivates with his deep understanding of tourism properties, hotels, and global financial markets. His profound insights into different countries' economic dynamics enable him to present clients with international investment opportunities. 

Salar Majak Fandaklı, a master of engineering and linguistics, brings a unique blend of technical prowess and multilingual communication to our team. Holding a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from KTU, while pursuing a Master's degree in Biomedical Engineering, Salar's diverse educational background lends a fresh perspective to our consultancy. A polyglot with proficiency in Arabic, English, and French, she further strengthens our international communication capabilities. Additionally, her expertise as a court-certified translator for Arabic and English at Trabzon Yomra Court demonstrates her commitment to clear and precise communication. Salar's programming skills and fluency in various foreign languages, combined with her specialization in international correspondence and negotiations, make her an invaluable asset for navigating the complexities of the global real estate landscape.

Cankerem Bozkurt: The convergence of technical acumen and strategic vision defines Cankerem Bozkurt, a standout in the real estate sector. His expertise in sustainability, pricing analysis, and valuation provides a sharp perspective, helping you view your properties not just as investments but as opportunities that shape your future. 

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we aspire to transform your real estate experience with our team of unique individuals. Through our exceptional skills, global vision, and dedicated approach, we offer an extraordinary service to our clients. Combining years of industry experience, creativity, and leadership, we would be delighted to collaborate with you.

Services

Elevate Your Investments with Customized Real Estate Solutions

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we take immense pride in offering a comprehensive range of professional real estate services tailored to your unique needs. Alongside our expert team, we ensure your success in every step of property acquisition, sale, and management. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction sets us apart, as we are dedicated to consistently exceeding expectations by delivering exceptional solutions.

Valuation Broker Opinion

Discover the true value of your property accurately and reliably. Leveraging deep market insights and data analysis, our experts provide a comprehensive valuation that reflects both the competitive landscape and unique attributes of your property.

Marketing for Sale

Harness the power of innovative marketing strategies to attract the right buyers and showcase your property uniquely. From dynamic online listings to targeted advertising campaigns, we ensure your property stands out in a competitive market.

Managing Property While Vacant

Rest assured when your property is vacant, Evohe has you covered. Our experienced team takes care of routine inspections, maintenance, and security to ensure your property remains in impeccable condition even during periods of non-occupancy.

General Contractor Collaboration

For larger projects, we partner with experienced construction firms to oversee renovations, renovations, and construction projects with the utmost precision. Our priority is to enhance your property's value and appeal.

Recommendation of Repairs

Our experts identify essential repairs and improvements that can enhance your property's value and appeal. With Evohe, you can make informed decisions and contribute to your property's success.

Managing Property While Occupied

Our proactive property management approach continues even when your property is occupied. We prioritize tenant satisfaction and promptly address their needs, minimizing vacancies and maximizing returns.

Lease Enforcement

Effortlessly navigate the complexities of lease agreements with Evohe. We ensure all lease conditions are met, enhancing positive tenant relations while safeguarding your interests.

Marketing the Property for Lease

Showcase your property effectively using our strategic marketing techniques. Attract quality tenants and maximize your leasing potential.

Furthermore, we proudly facilitate franchise and management acquisition services for prominent companies in diverse sectors, including hotels, residences, and villa complexes. Additionally, we emphasize our strategic partnerships with real estate consultancy firms across various countries. We are open to collaboration offers from real estate companies worldwide, reinforcing our global presence.

At Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy, we want to emphasize that we meticulously oversee and manage all buying, selling, and leasing processes on behalf of our clients. Our dedicated real estate consultants and legal professionals ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for our clients throughout these processes, leaving no detail unattended.

Please Note: We also collaborate with real estate consultancy firms across different countries as strategic partners. We are open to offers from real estate companies worldwide for potential partnerships.

Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy prioritizes your property's success. With our comprehensive real estate services, you can confidently navigate the market, maximize your returns, and enjoy peace of mind. Feel free to reach out to us today to discover how our tailored services align with your unique goals.

Contact Information:

Evohe Real Estate and Property Consultancy Address: Şenlikköy Mah. Yeşilköy Halkalı Cad. Aqua Florya No:93 Floor 3 Apartment 2 Postal Code: 34153 Bakırköy / Istanbul / Turkey

