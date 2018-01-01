  1. Realting.com
Zeray Construction Inc

Turkey, Gültepe, Miralay Mümtaz Cd. No:1, 41100 İzmit/Kocaeli
Zeray Construction Inc
Developer
2007
English, Русский, Türkçe
www.zerayinsaat.com.tr
About the developer

With its experience and project understanding that changes standards, Zeray realizes life projects in many different fields with an innovative perspective. Quality principles, sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life and an understanding of value are among the unchanging principles of Zeray.

Our basic principles are to build modern living spaces with an innovative perspective, a sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life.

New buildings
Zeray Future Deluxe City
Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for
zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There
are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have
a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there
are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor
children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.

Zeray Dora Hill
Zeray Dora Hill
Izmit, Turkey
from € 116,090
85 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024

Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy district  of Kocaeli.is positioned. We have garden duplex, roof duplex and regular flat options from 1+1  to 4.5+1 in our 7-storey blocks. Within the scope of the project, there are saunas and Turkish  baths in some of our apartments. In our site, there are open and closed swimming pools, in door and outdoor children’s playgrounds, entertainment areas for adults, amphitheater, cafe,  basketball court, tennis court, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, as a common area, with 24/7 security.

Zeray Dilasa Orman
Zeray Dilasa Orman
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district
is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1,
from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed
swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, lakes, gym, children’s playgrounds, basketball court,
volleyball court, tennis courts, amphitheater area, open and closed parking areas and forests
as common areas with 24/7 security system on our site.

Zeray Effect Kartepe
Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey

Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a
pond, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, fitness, a snack bar, and indoor parking. Our project is in a very central location at the same time, it is 10 minutes away from public transportation vehicles, the city center, and shopping centers. It is also 75 minutes from Istanbul, 45 minutes from Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 20 minutes from Sapanca, 35 minutes from Yalova, and 80 minutes from Bursa.

Zeray Country Bahçecik
Zeray Country Bahçecik
Basiskele, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Country Bahçecik project is located on an area of 15.300 m2, as 12 mansions, each more exclusive than the other. Each of our mansions has an area of 964 m2 and consists of 8 rooms and a living room. Enjoy living in four seasons in the project, which opens the doors of luxury and difference to those who want to live in three-storey palaces. While our project includes all the refinement and luxury in palaces, it will fascinate you with its architectural design that exceeds your imagination. Each of our mansions has its own private large garden starting from 761 m2 to 1328 m2.In our project consisting of 12 mansions, each mansion has its own indoor and out-door swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, laundry room, hobby room, servant room, bedroom with 6 bathrooms, Gallery area, 6 balconies, Mechanical room, elevator, and indoor parking.

