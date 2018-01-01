  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Polat Group

Polat Group

Yeni Mah. Ataturk Bulvari No:90/B Didim AYDIN TURKEY
;
Polat Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English
New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
Tourist complex Polat Life Complex
Tourist complex Polat Life Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
€110,000
Developer: Polat Group
Modern  1,2 and 3 bedroom apartments and duplexes fully furnished ready to move in – Direct From Developer We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present the Polat Life Complex which is our own development located in Didim near Marina Road. Brand new, modern and luxury 3 bedroom duplex apartment with huge private roof terrace. We are offering three bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate cloakroom, a spacious, light and bright spacious open plan lounge & kitchen. You will enter the duplex apartment from a steel door, there is a hall area with access to two bedrooms and a restroom. With a wide stairs you will reach to top floor where you will find master bedrooms and a family bathroom. The spacious light and bright open plan lounge & kitchen is also at the top floor. With double sliading door you will access to large private roof terrace. The duplex apartment is a ready-to-use residence with all kitchen equipment, white goods, bedroom and living room furniture and outdoor furniture.  Offered to Didim real estate market with furniture as seen on the pictures, with electric shutters, mosquito nets, modern fitted kitchen and bathrooms. It is a value for money property with attractive price tag and interest free payment plan up to 3 years. Ideal both for a holiday home or year-round living home in Didim Turkey.  Too good to be missed. Great site facilities. These modern apartments and duplexes in Didim  for sale are approximately 3.5km from the Altinkum beach. Although the area, you will find ample local shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance along with the town’s minibus service to the beaches, resort centre and other areas around the beautiful Aegean Peninsula for those that like to get out and about to explore the local area in more depth. The 50 apartments set in a walled and gated environment, 2 individual modern blocks to be surrounded by vast landscaped gardens that  offer, Vast landscaped gardens An outdoor pool, Children’s pool Wheelchair accessible Ample sun terraces Turkish Bath Sauna GYM Juice bar Electric shutters and mosquito nets at all Windows and sliding doors Close to local shops, super markets, cafe and resteurants mini bus route Lifts in both blocks Ideal both for holiday home or year-round living home. You will feel privileged in this complex designed with your comfort and priorities in mind with its living space. All-in-all, this modern apartment will make the perfect home for a family looking to relocate or holiday home with a large shared pool, great for holidays for families or an ideal investment in Didim, close to local amenities, a short drive to the beach and town centre, with ample outdoor living space, a great location. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
€258,000
Developer: Polat Group
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resorts, set in the heart of the peninsula surrounded by nature. We are very happy to offer these brand new modern detached villas for sale, a project of 16 detached villas, centrally located in the exclusive town of Didim. Didim is one of the most visited  towns of the Aydin province and is only 50km from Bodrum airport. With its mild climate, cost-effective living expenses and many alternatives suitable for every taste, it is a city demanded by both investors and people who are looking for a summer home. 3 Bed Modern Detached Villas for Sale from Polat Group, the leader of the region and the locomotive of the construction sector… Our new project designed in Efeler Mahallesi, the most valuable residential area of Didim, consists of 16 villas, each of which has a land area of 260m2 and an interior use area of 220m2, on a land of 4,233m2 in total. Each villa has a separate entrance, a separate garden with various fruit and olive trees and a lawn integrated with great care and an independent garden area separated by lemon pines and garden walls. Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 1 of which has an en-suite bathroom, 2 bathrooms, a very large and spacious kitchen and lounge, as well as a laundry and ironing room. This eye-catching project, where the traditional architecture of the region is blended with our signature Polat Group experience, is only 4 km from D-Marin and the 3rd bay with its natural stone-clad facades, detached car park, semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace. This eye-catching project, where you will live in peace and pleasure with your family and loved ones, has a security system with 24/7 cameras, security personnel, and a private parking area for each villa, is waiting for its new home owners. Polat Prime, which pushes the limits of luxury and quality with its semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool, landscape areas, product quality and flawless design, will make your life seamless with all its ergonomic rooms; the living room and kitchen have a very functional design making them sun-drenched from morning to evening, parent bathroom, laundry room. Its villas are a unique project that appeals to your dreams and expectations in every sense. Although the location of Polat Prime Villas is very close to all residential areas, it is in a very calm and serene location. It is a very preferred location for residence due to the attractiveness of its location. -MATERIALS WE USE- BUILT-IN: FRANKE BRAND SET OF 5 (Oven, Hob, Hood, Microwave and Sink) GRANITE: 1st CLASS Aqua Granite 60X120 FINISHES: Winsa Revotech SHUTTER : Winsa Winstor VITRIFIED: Vitra ARMATURE GROUP: ECA PARQUET: AGT brand 1st Class 10mm Jointed Laminate ROOF: Megaron Kremit System FURNITURE: 1st Class Lacquered Kitchen Cabinet, Interior doors We make you a home owner with attractive payment terms, reasonable prices and the advantage of commission-free sales from the construction company.  We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Our agents in Turkey
Belma Bozlak
Belma Bozlak
Other developers
Zera Homes
New buildings 6 Residential property 2524

Our company «Zera Homes» - occupies one of the leading positions in the real estate market of the city of Alanya, it's a licensed real estate agency, as well as a construction company on the Mediterranean coast since 2010.

Most of all, our company boasts a very extensive and relevant database of various real estate properties in Turkey.

Our Goal

Long-term and mutually beneficial relations with the customers, satisfying the wishes of our customers' requests, maintaining the reputation of a reliable, solid and dynamically developing Company, the desire to take a leading position in the real estate market.

Bayraklar
Residential property 3
Majd International Company
New buildings 8

Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides various services. 

ILKEM YAPI
New buildings 10 Residential property 11

The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which started its work with «Ilkem Tekstil», founded by it in 1998, operates in the construction, textile, furniture, and tourism sectors. The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which has been able to deliver high quality of life standards in the projects it has completed with the «Dora» concept, has built 400 qualified homes within the projects it has completed to date and has justified its pride with fast sales records and levels of demand far exceeding offer in many of them. The «Dora» concept, created by «Ilkem», aims to take compute all the most innovative details in order to meet the needs of each new project created by transforming ideas into works of art.

SF Yildiz İnsaat
New buildings 1 Residential property 4

SF Yıldız İnşaat developer has been conducting its professional activity since 2010.The company was founded in the capital of Turkey, Ankara.During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences in Ankara, Bodrum and Izmir.  

Realting.com
Go