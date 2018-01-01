  1. Realting.com
TREM GLOBAL

Turkey, ZAFER MAH. ADİLE NAŞİT BLV. ARIS GRAND TOWER NO: 30 -32R ESENYURT/ İSTANBUL
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.tremglobal.com
Welcome to TREM GLOBAL

Easy real estate investment.

We are more than a real estate company. Trem Global offers end-to-end solutions that combine overseas real estate investment, immigration and legal counseling services regarding citizenship.

Our team provides comprehensive consulting services to leading investors, family businesses, banks, investment companies, businesses, and private customers worldwide.

  • Share your expectations with us
  • Let us offer you customized and personalized solutions.
  • You can schedule a free first consultation call now.
Humaya Vahabova
698 properties
