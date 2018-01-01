  1. Realting.com
Bmv Group Construction

Oba Mah. 225. Sokak Summer Park Business Center A Blok Nr: 3 Alanya - Antalya / Turkey
Write to us
Company Type
Developer
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe, Hrvatski
Website
bmvgroup.de
Our agents in Turkey
Birol Dikmen
Birol Dikmen
2 properties
Other developers
Necdet Yapı

Necdet Yapı is one of the best and largest construction companies in Didim, on the Aegean coast. Our aim is to realise outstanding projects and strive to build apartments where you feel happy and secure. Our main feature is that we focus on environmental and social factors, the quality of construction, as well as professional support at all stages of the transaction.

KurtSafir

Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are executed with excellent comfort and fascinate with their extraordinary, modern design.

KurtSafir has its own financial resources to ensure the construction of its facilities, without attracting credit or borrowed funds. The infrastructure of the company carries out a full cycle of work – from the initial analysis of the land plot and marketing research to the commissioning of the constructed facility, interior design and building management. The company independently manages and maintains all constructed facilities.

The company employs over 250 highly qualified specialists of various specializations. Also, the company has its own vehicle fleet of construction equipment.

Representative offices of our company and sales offices are located in European countries, the UAE, and also in Russia. The KurtSafir sales team speaks English, Dutch, German, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi. The specialists of our company will ensure the competent drafting of the contract and the transparency of the transaction, after registration will help you comply with all the necessary formalities with the local government authorities for your comfortable stay and rest in Turkey.

Today, our company rightfully enjoys the reputation of a stable and reliable business partner. This provides potential for further development and allows you to look confidently into the future.

Every day we try to keep abreast of the latest events and news, we take part in foreign real estate exhibitions and thematic seminars, which allow us to keep abreast of all the current changes in Turkish legislation and trends in the real estate market. We proudly declare about our company that the basis of our work is quality and excellence, WE ARE OPENING THE BOUNDARIES OF COMFORT!

KurtSafir is a construction company that was founded 35 years ago with Kadir Kurt and Haci Osman Ucdan. Currently, without breaking the tradition of the family business, KurtSafır is managed by Esat Kurt.

KurtSafir is a recognized leader in the field of housing construction: business, elite, premium and comfort class. Our company operates throughout Turkey, but the main direction of construction is currently carried out in the elite areas of Alanya.

The company received the ISO 9001 quality standard, which testifies to the high quality standards of the services provided and the work performed on the construction of real estate.

Our company specializes in the construction of the most complex and iconic objects in Turkey – multifunctional complexes, residential and commercial real estate.

Majd International Company

Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides various services. 

Luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Nordic Property

Nordic Property Construction is an international construction company with European investments. Since 2015, we are building residential complexes in an effort to implement a new concept of high-performance housing on the Mediterranean coast.

Our team is a fusion of energy and experience, accumulated knowledge and openness to new things, dedication, care for each of our customers and faith in doing our work with love, we create the best.

