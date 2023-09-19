How many foreigners live in Turkey on a residence permit? Up-to-date statistics
It has become known how many foreigners live in Turkey under residence permits and what countries these foreigners are citizens of.
So, according to data for September 2023, there are just over 1.2 million foreigners living in Turkey on existing residence permits; in 2022, there were 1.3 million. It is interesting to look at these figures in terms of dynamics, as it is noticeable that the number of residence permits issued to foreigners has dropped significantly over the last six months.
What are the types of residence permits in Turkey and how many people with these documents live there?
Top 10 countries whose citizens live in Turkey on a residence permit
Top 3 regions where foreigners are registered:
- Istanbul — 608.648 (six months ago—706 thousand.)
- Antalya — 141.269 (six months ago—158 thousand.)
- Ankara — 76.440 (six months ago—86 thousand.)
In all other regions, there are far fewer migrants.