How many foreigners live in Turkey on a residence permit? Up-to-date statistics

It has become known how many foreigners live in Turkey under residence permits and what countries these foreigners are citizens of. The statistics are constantly updated by the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management .

So, according to data for September 2023, there are just over 1.2 million foreigners living in Turkey on existing residence permits; in 2022, there were 1.3 million. It is interesting to look at these figures in terms of dynamics, as it is noticeable that the number of residence permits issued to foreigners has dropped significantly over the last six months.

What are the types of residence permits in Turkey and how many people with these documents live there?

Short-term residence permit 744.025 (in January 2023 there were 939.351 individuals) Student residency permit 147.290 (in January 2023 there were 150.973 individuals) Family residence permit 110.589 (in January 2023 there were 102.070 individuals) Others 198.421 (in January 2023 there were 164.531 individuals)

Top 10 countries whose citizens live in Turkey on a residence permit

Russia 134.073 (in January 2023 were 153.639 individuals) Turkmenistan 104.707 (in January 2023 were 115.404 individuals) Iraq 100.278 (in January 2023 were 131.132 individuals) Iran 85.527 (in January 2023 were 96.869 individuals) Syria 83.340 (in January 2023 were 100.263 individuals) Azerbaijan 66.662 (in January 2023 were 68.046 individuals) Uzbekistan 54.563 (in January 2023 were 60.154 individuals) Afghanistan 46.211 (in January 2023 were 51.773 individuals) Kazakhstan 44.110 (in January 2023 were 45.504 individuals) Ukraine 38.897 (in January 2023 were 47.201 individuals)

Top 3 regions where foreigners are registered:

Istanbul — 608.648 (six months ago—706 thousand.)

Antalya — 141.269 (six months ago—158 thousand.)

Ankara — 76.440 (six months ago—86 thousand.)

In all other regions, there are far fewer migrants.