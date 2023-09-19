It has become known how many foreigners live in Turkey under residence permits and what countries these foreigners are citizens of. The statistics are constantly updated by the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management.  

So, according to data for September 2023, there are just over 1.2 million foreigners living in Turkey on existing residence permits; in 2022, there were 1.3 million. It is interesting to look at these figures in terms of dynamics, as it is noticeable that the number of residence permits issued to foreigners has dropped significantly over the last six months.   

What are the types of residence permits in Turkey and how many people with these documents live there? 

Short-term residence permit

744.025 (in January 2023 there were 939.351 individuals)

Student residency permit

147.290 (in January 2023 there were 150.973 individuals)

Family residence permit

110.589 (in January 2023 there were 102.070 individuals)

Others

198.421 (in January 2023 there were 164.531 individuals)

“It is already difficult to find something for less than €100,000 in Alanya.” Expert on the current agenda and the future of the Turkish market 

Top 10 countries whose citizens live in Turkey on a residence permit

Russia

134.073 (in January 2023 were 153.639 individuals)

Turkmenistan

104.707 (in January 2023 were 115.404 individuals)

Iraq

100.278 (in January 2023 were 131.132 individuals)

Iran

85.527 (in January 2023 were 96.869 individuals)

Syria

83.340 (in January 2023 were 100.263 individuals)

Azerbaijan

66.662 (in January 2023 were 68.046 individuals)

Uzbekistan

54.563 (in January 2023 were 60.154 individuals)

Afghanistan

46.211 (in January 2023 were 51.773 individuals)

Kazakhstan

44.110 (in January 2023 were 45.504 individuals)

Ukraine

38.897 (in January 2023 were 47.201 individuals)

Top 3 regions where foreigners are registered:

  • Istanbul — 608.648 (six months ago—706 thousand.)
  • Antalya — 141.269 (six months ago—158 thousand.)
  • Ankara — 76.440 (six months ago—86 thousand.)

In all other regions, there are far fewer migrants. 