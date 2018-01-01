Tekce Overseas
Tekce Overseas, spans the globe, in 5 countries and 19 offices, supporting its clients with all aspects of their lifestyle ambitions.
With offices in major international cities and top holiday destinations ‘Malaga, Alicante, Stockholm, Istanbul, Antalya, Alanya, Ankara, Bursa, Mersin, Bodrum, Fethiye, Girne, Trabzon, Yalova’, Tekce offers its customers wide-ranging specialist and best-in-class advice.
Being One Stop Agency, enables us a range of tailored pre sales and after sales services beyond the purchase of a primary or secondary property such as; consultancy services in legal advisory, property management, rental property, interior design, furniture tour, utility subscriptions, obtaining tax ID, opening bank account, and so forth.
When it comes to our values, our long-standing reputation is built on sustainability, excellence, innovation, integrity and goodness. It is what gives our clients, investors colleagues and business partners the confidence to work with us.