Turkey, Çağlayan Mahallesi, Barınaklar Bulvarı no: 5, Daire:3, 07235, Muratpaşa Antalya, Turkey
Tekce Overseas
Real estate agency
2004
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Lietuvių, Български, Svenska, Italiano, Hungarian, Türkçe, 简体中文, Dutch
tekce.com
Tekce Overseas, spans the globe, in 5 countries and 19 offices, supporting its clients with all aspects of their lifestyle ambitions.  

With offices in major international cities and top holiday destinations ‘Malaga, Alicante, Stockholm, Istanbul, Antalya, Alanya, Ankara, Bursa, Mersin, Bodrum, Fethiye, Girne, Trabzon, Yalova’, Tekce offers its customers wide-ranging specialist and best-in-class advice.

Being One Stop Agency, enables us a range of tailored pre sales and after sales services beyond the purchase of a primary or secondary property such as; consultancy services in legal advisory, property management, rental property, interior design, furniture tour, utility subscriptions, obtaining tax ID, opening bank account, and so forth.

When it comes to our values, our long-standing reputation is built on sustainability, excellence, innovation, integrity and goodness. It is what gives our clients, investors colleagues and business partners the confidence to work with us.

Who Are We?  Our success story in Turkey began since our first year in “2014” and is still continuing to this day. With our experience gained over the years and our awareness of the real estate market, Ramzy was able to be the best leading company in the field of real estate investment in Turkey.  Thanks to our team experience in real estate in Istanbul and through our knowledge spanning many years and through our passion for continuing hard work, we were able to enrich our company with hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were agents of the best real estate projects in Turkey, and with a simple summary we worked hard to be the most suitable place for your confidence.  Our Vision:  We see Turkey in general and Istanbul in particular as an ideal center to embrace your investments, and indeed your closest gateway to experience a high-end lifestyle in Europe, believing in the principle of cooperation and working within professional teams, each of them specializing in a specific stage, so that our staff will be on the required competence and full readiness to implement the goals and vision of "Ramzy Real Estate"  Our Goal:  We succeeded in securing hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were able to establish a wide base of clients who are satisfied with our services and consultations provided by us, and we still intend to continue in this manner, refusing to delay or slow progress in this area, putting success and adherence to the standards of honesty and creativity as a goal in mind.  Our Values ​​:  The staff at Ramzy Real Estate adopts a set of values ​​that distinguish it from other , we are keen to adhere to standards of honesty in all stages of the transaction, we work with a team spirit, we maintain ethical values  Do our best to find the right property for your desire, whether it is for housing, investment or obtaining Turkish citizenship. 

Keller Williams is an international real estate franchise company with more than 180,000 real estate agents, operating in 1000 offices across the globe. Founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning and lives worth living for its associates, Keller Williams Realty has been among the fastest growing real estate franchises in the industry since its founding. More so than ever before, real estate professionals are turning to Keller Williams Realty for the education, coaching, technology, culture and wealth building opportunities that are redefining their potential and powering their careers toward new heights.
Golf Tourism & Investment

Our company has been established in 2016 and specializes in individual golf tourism and real estate investments. In the last couple of years there are more and more individuals and companies who would like to make investments in Turkey.

We offer residential properties (small and luxury ones), plots of land, commercial properties (shopping malls, boutique hotels, resort hotels etc.) which might attract potential investors.

We know the sales / purchasing procedures, supply our potential investors with all the necessary information about the properties for sale and assist during the whole proseedings and after obtaining title deed.

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

