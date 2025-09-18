Services

Turkish Citizenship

Binaa company offers you distinctive investment opportunities worth $ 250.000 to obtain Turkish citizenship and complete all necessary legal procedures.

Real Estate Marketing In Turkey

Learn about real estate marketing service and seize the most important investment opportunities in Turkey only through Binaa Investment.

Legal Services And After-Sales Service

Our office provides the necessary services and legal advice and answers all your legal inquiries regarding the purchase of real estate in Turkey.

Relocation

Binaa will cover the relocation expenses through its logistics services witing the first 48 Hours of buying the new property from Binaa.