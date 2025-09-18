  1. Realting.com
Binaa Investment

Turkey, Marmara Region
Company Type
Immigration consultant
On the platform
3 years 6 months
Languages
English
Website
www.binaainvestment.com/
About company

Binaa Investment is a specialized company in real estate and engineering consultancy in Istanbul, providing legal and advisory services specializing in the Turkish real estate sector. We started in 2015 with a small team and less than 10 projects, now we manage more than 1000 properties and provide services from more than 60 nationalities worldwide. Thanks to its distinguished services, Binaa Investment has achieved wide successes, most notably creating satisfaction and acceptance among its customers.

Services

Turkish Citizenship

Binaa company offers you distinctive investment opportunities worth $ 250.000 to obtain Turkish citizenship and complete all necessary legal procedures.

Real Estate Marketing In Turkey

Learn about real estate marketing service and seize the most important investment opportunities in Turkey only through Binaa Investment.

Legal Services And After-Sales Service

Our office provides the necessary services and legal advice and answers all your legal inquiries regarding the purchase of real estate in Turkey.

Relocation

Binaa will cover the relocation expenses through its logistics services witing the first 48 Hours of buying the new property from Binaa.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 23:38
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Immigration programs
Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Second citizenship
Turkey Turkey
Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$400,000
Binaa Investment: Getting Turkish citizenship by investment takes place within a set of conditions and procedures, referred to the Naturalization Law amendments 2022, ratified by Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier this year. In this article by Binaa Investment, we review the ways to get Turkish Citizenship by Investment. The citizenship can be obtained by purchasing a property, investing in fixed assets, making a bank deposit, or employing Turks. We also illustrate all the
