Binaa Investment: Getting Turkish citizenship by investment takes place within a set of conditions and procedures, referred to the Naturalization Law amendments 2022, ratified by Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier this year.

In this article by Binaa Investment, we review the ways to get Turkish Citizenship by Investment. The citizenship can be obtained by purchasing a property, investing in fixed assets, making a bank deposit, or employing Turks. We also illustrate all the procedures and conditions for getting citizenship through real estate investment in light of the recent amendments.

Advantages of Turkish citizenship

1- Turkish citizenship by investment in real estate 2- Turkish citizenship by making a bank deposit 3- Turkish citizenship by investment in fixed assets 4- Turkish citizenship by employing Turks

The documents required for naturalization in Turkey 2022

Turkish citizenship procedures

ADVANTAGES OF TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

The holder of Turkish citizenship has citizen rights to permanent residence on Turkish territory with no need to renew a residence permit or get an entry visa.

Benefits from the public services provided to citizens in the field of healthcare, education, and others, in addition to being supported by the government.

Getting the Turkish passport, which ranks 50th on the list of the most powerful passports in the world, gives the right to keep the nationality of origin, besides having a validity of 10 years with easy renewal.

TURKISH CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT

A foreign investor can get Turkish citizenship in following ways:

1- Turkish citizenship by investment in real estate

Buy one or more real estate properties for at least 250 thousand US dollars, and start the procedures for getting citizenship for you and your family, provided that the property remains in your possession for three years; at that period, you can benefit by renting it out.

2- Turkish citizenship by making a bank deposit

You can get citizenship by making a bank deposit or purchasing government bonds.

By depositing $500,000 in a Turkish bank for 3 years or buying government bonds of the same value. Notice that you should keep it in your possession for three years.

3- Turkish citizenship by fixed investment

An investment in fixed assets of $500,000 qualifies you to get Turkish citizenship. This type of investment is under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

4- Turkish citizenship by employing Turks

A foreign investor, who established a company on Turkish territory, can get citizenship after employing a minimum of 50 Turkish citizens. The procedures are carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.