About the program

Binaa Investment: Getting Turkish citizenship by investment takes place within a set of conditions and procedures, referred to the Naturalization Law amendments 2022, ratified by Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier this year.

In this article by Binaa Investment, we review the ways to get Turkish Citizenship by Investment. The citizenship can be obtained by purchasing a property, investing in fixed assets, making a bank deposit, or employing Turks. We also illustrate all the procedures and conditions for getting citizenship through real estate investment in light of the recent amendments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

  • Advantages of Turkish citizenship
  • Turkish Citizenship by Investment
    • 1-   Turkish citizenship by investment in real estate
    • 2-   Turkish citizenship by making a bank deposit
    • 3-   Turkish citizenship by investment in fixed assets
    • 4-   Turkish citizenship by employing Turks
  • The documents required for naturalization in Turkey 2022
  • Turkish citizenship procedures

ADVANTAGES OF TURKISH CITIZENSHIP

  • The holder of Turkish citizenship has citizen rights to permanent residence on Turkish territory with no need to renew a residence permit or get an entry visa.
  • Benefits from the public services provided to citizens in the field of healthcare, education, and others, in addition to being supported by the government.
  • Getting the Turkish passport, which ranks 50th on the list of the most powerful passports in the world, gives the right to keep the nationality of origin, besides having a validity of 10 years with easy renewal.

 

TURKISH CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT

A foreign investor can get Turkish citizenship in following ways:

1-   Turkish citizenship by investment in real estate

Buy one or more real estate properties for at least 250 thousand US dollars, and start the procedures for getting citizenship for you and your family, provided that the property remains in your possession for three years; at that period, you can benefit by renting it out.

2-   Turkish citizenship by making a bank deposit

You can get citizenship by making a bank deposit or purchasing government bonds.

By depositing $500,000 in a Turkish bank for 3 years or buying government bonds of the same value. Notice that you should keep it in your possession for three years.

3-   Turkish citizenship by fixed investment

An investment in fixed assets of $500,000 qualifies you to get Turkish citizenship. This type of investment is under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

4-   Turkish citizenship by employing Turks

A foreign investor, who established a company on Turkish territory, can get citizenship after employing a minimum of 50 Turkish citizens. The procedures are carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NATURALIZATION IN TURKEY 2022

Some official documents and papers are submitted by the foreigner to the government departments, according to which the procedures for getting Turkish citizenship are completed, including what is being extracted from the investor's country, and another from government departments in Turkey.

Of course, some documents differ according to the type of application submitted for getting citizenship. However, talking about the required documents for citizenship through real estate investment under the amendments to the Turkish Citizenship Law 2022, these are following:

  • An official receipt for transferring money equivalent to the property cost in US dollars to the Central Bank of Turkey.
  • A receipt for transferring money equivalent to the property cost in Turkish lira from the buyer's account to the seller's account.
  • A translated copy of the passport certified by the notary.
  • Translation of the birth certificate certified by the notary public.
  • A copy of the title deed of the real estate.
  • Real estate appraisal document.

 

TURKISH CITIZENSHIP PROCEDURES

If you would like to get Turkish citizenship by investment, the Binaa Investment Company team of lawyers and real estate advisors will lead you step by step, starting from choosing the right property among a range of offers from major Turkish construction companies.

We also assist you in the purchase procedures and transferring the ownership of the property. Thus, we immediately start the process of naturalization that will make you eligible to get Turkish citizenship.

That was a quick presentation of the ways to get Turkish citizenship by investment, besides the required documents for naturalization byreal estate ownership in Turkey. For more information, please contact us.

Benefits Of Turkish Citizenship

The Turkish Passport

The holders of Turkish passports can visit 72 countries Visa Free and they are:

European Countries:
Albania-Belarus-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Georgia-Kosovo-Moldova-Montenegro-North Macedonia-Serbia-Ukraine.

North and South America Countries:

Argentina-Belize-Bolivia-Brazil-Chile-Colombia-Costa Rica-Ecuador-El Salvador-Guatemala-Honduras-Nicaragua- Panama-Paraguay-Peru-Venezuela.

Asian Countries:

Azerbaijan-Brunei-Indonesia-Iran-Japan-Jordan-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan-Macao-Malaysia-Mongolia-Philippines- Qatar-Singapore-South Korea-Syria-Thailand-Uzbekistan.

African Countries:

Botswana-Eswatini-Gambia-Mauritius-Morocco-Sao tome and Principe-South Africa-Tunisia.

Oceanian Countries:

Fiji-Micronesia-Vanuatu.

Caribbean Countries:

Antigua and Barbuda - Bahamas - Barbados - Dominica - Dominican Republic - Haiti - Jamaica - Saint Kitts and Nevis-Saint Lucia-St. Vincent and the Grenadines-Trinidad and Tobago.

Territories:

British Virgin Island-Cook Island-Hong Kong-Niue-Turks and Caicos Islands.

And many other countries that have Visa on Arrival option for Turkish passport holders.

