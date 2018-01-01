Kalekoey, Turkey

from € 209,152

230 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2023

ILKEM PACIFIC

CONSCIOUS OF THE CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2023

Country: Turkey

Province: Mersin

City: Mersin

Area: Mezitli

Microdistrict: Yeni Mahale

Distance to the sea: 1900 m

Distance to the beach: 2500 m

Distance to the track: 1100 m

PLANNING

Number of blocks: 1

Number of floors: 20

Number of apartments in the complex: 40

All apartments: 4 + 1

Number of apartments on the floor: 2

QUARTERY CHARACTERISTICS

The apartment is rented with full clean decoration, partially furnished and technically equipped Separate elevator for each apartment + 1 cargo Central heating system with the ability to use autonomously Central satellite TV Video intercom Fire alarm Tambour at the entrance Kitchen set with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway and sleeping room Interior doors Hypsokarton pendant ceiling Coloring walls with silicone waterproof paint On the floor of the tile, laminated, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Decorating a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuzla of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class

COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE

Territory area: 3205 m ²

24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: adult and children's sports grounds Children's playground for recreation area BBQ area Generator

Main characteristics of apartment 4 + 1

Gross: 230.00 m ²

Neto: 163.66 m ²

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of balconies: 4

Tambour: 12.80 m ²

Entrance hall: 19.60 m ²

Corridor: 5.25 m ²

Living room: 28.00 m ²

Kitchen: 20.00 m ²

Children's room 1: 10.70 m ²

Children's room 2: 12.00 m ²

Bedroom: 21.00 m ²

Household bathroom in the bedroom: 4.10 m ²

Central bathroom: 4.54 m ²

Guest bathroom: 2.52 m ²

Balcony 1 in the bedroom: 4.15 m ²

Balcony 2 in the kitchen: 3.50 m ²

Balcony 3 in the kitchen: 15.15 m ²

Balcony 4 technical

Cost: from 197 000 $ / 1 158 $ for 1 m ² usable area

🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH

🚹 Alex