  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. ILKEM YAPI

ILKEM YAPI

Turkey, Yeni mah., Ismet Inonu Blv. Beganya sit. В blok. No:48/H, 33330 Mezitli, Mersin
;
ILKEM YAPI
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1999
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.ilkemyapimersin.com/?lang=en
About the developer

The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which started its work with «Ilkem Tekstil», founded by it in 1998, operates in the construction, textile, furniture, and tourism sectors. The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which has been able to deliver high quality of life standards in the projects it has completed with the «Dora» concept, has built 400 qualified homes within the projects it has completed to date and has justified its pride with fast sales records and levels of demand far exceeding offer in many of them. The «Dora» concept, created by «Ilkem», aims to take compute all the most innovative details in order to meet the needs of each new project created by transforming ideas into works of art.

New buildings
See all 10 new buildings
GALA
Residential complex GALA
Yenisehir, Turkey
from € 68,202
60–80 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

LCD: GALA.

Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Yenishehir. City center.
In complex 1 block, gasified, centralized heating, fire system.
Start of construction: November 2021.
End of construction: November 2022.
The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors.

Cost:
1 + 1 60 sq. M.m from 46.000 €
2 + 1 80 sq.m from 58.000 €
Special offer: down payment of 30% and installment plan of 0% for the remaining months before the completion of the facility = November 2022.;
From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen set and bar, wardrobe, plumbing, plumbing and shower.
Within walking distance: the exit market, shops, cafes, a pharmacy, butchers and vegetable shops, bakeries, schools, banks, public transport stops, D400 highway.
For more information, write a call to any messenger:
Alexander

PACIFIC
Residential complex PACIFIC
Kalekoey, Turkey
from € 209,152
230 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

ILKEM PACIFIC

CONSCIOUS OF THE CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2023

Country: Turkey

Province: Mersin

City: Mersin

Area: Mezitli

Microdistrict: Yeni Mahale

Distance to the sea: 1900 m

Distance to the beach: 2500 m

Distance to the track: 1100 m

PLANNING

Number of blocks: 1

Number of floors: 20

Number of apartments in the complex: 40

All apartments: 4 + 1

Number of apartments on the floor: 2

QUARTERY CHARACTERISTICS

The apartment is rented with full clean decoration, partially furnished and technically equipped Separate elevator for each apartment + 1 cargo Central heating system with the ability to use autonomously Central satellite TV Video intercom Fire alarm Tambour at the entrance Kitchen set with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway and sleeping room Interior doors Hypsokarton pendant ceiling Coloring walls with silicone waterproof paint On the floor of the tile, laminated, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Decorating a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuzla of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class

COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE

Territory area: 3205 m ²

24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: adult and children's sports grounds Children's playground for recreation area BBQ area Generator

Main characteristics of apartment 4 + 1

Gross: 230.00 m ²

Neto: 163.66 m ²

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of balconies: 4

Tambour: 12.80 m ²

Entrance hall: 19.60 m ²

Corridor: 5.25 m ²

Living room: 28.00 m ²

Kitchen: 20.00 m ²

Children's room 1: 10.70 m ²

Children's room 2: 12.00 m ²

Bedroom: 21.00 m ²

Household bathroom in the bedroom: 4.10 m ²

Central bathroom: 4.54 m ²

Guest bathroom: 2.52 m ²

Balcony 1 in the bedroom: 4.15 m ²

Balcony 2 in the kitchen: 3.50 m ²

Balcony 3 in the kitchen: 15.15 m ²

Balcony 4 technical

Cost: from 197 000 $ / 1 158 $ for 1 m ² usable area

🔲 Construction company ILKEM YAPI provides all types of services ◾ Pre-sale service: ▪ Ľ Transfer from the airport ▪ 广placement at the hotel ▪ Prepare documents for the purchase of real estate ◾ Sales service ▪ ▒ forwarding on the transaction ◾ After-sales service ▪ 广connection of utilities ▪ 广 Assistance in the purchase of furniture, technology and other basic necessities ▪ 广Assistance in obtaining VNZH

🟢 WhatsApp: https://wa.me/

🔵 Telegram: https://t.me/MersinRegion33

🟣 Viber: https://viber.click/905385416639

📶 Phone + all messenger:

▶ ĽYouTube Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexStepane...

⁇ ĽTelegram channel: t.me/turkeyrealestatealexstepanenko

⁇ ĽInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mersinregio...

🚻 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stepanenko33

📩 E-mail:

⁇ ĽWebsite: https://www.ilkemyapimersin.com

🚹 Alex

ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

LCD: ELEXUS.

Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district.
Mediterranean Sea: 300 m.
Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car.
Start of construction: May 2021
End of construction: June 2023
Cost:
1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000
2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,000
1 + 1 110 sq.m. from € 67,000 see apartments with a large terrace

The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors.
Project characteristics: it consists of 3 blocks of 13 floors; territory 9800 m.sq.; indoor gym; water park; 6 barbecue gazebos; sports field; playground; recreation areas; outdoor pool; generator; gas; security; 24/7 video surveillance; territory landscape design;


Characteristics of the apartment: video doorman, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headphones, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the tile floor, 10 mm multi-layer laminate + plinth, Plastic windows with double-glazed double-chamber windows, enameled railing, metal door, Decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the first class bathroom.


For more information, contact us at any courier:
Alexander

ELZA REZIDENCE
Residential complex ELZA REZIDENCE
Mersin, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

Key Features of LCD ELZA REZIDENCE
▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli, Tej
▪ ĽAda №: 197
▪ ĽParsel №: 5
▪ Ľ Area of the construction site ( m ² ): 3650
▪ ĽComplex connected to central gas system
▪ Ľ Start of construction: construction started
▪ Ľ End of construction: July 2022

▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 1
▪ Ľ Number of the same: Z ( o ) + 14
▪ ĽApartments: 2 + 1 and 3 + 1
▪ Ľ Number of apartments on the floor: 5

Cost:
2 + 1 60 sq.m from 57.000 €
3 + 1 83 sq.m from 68.000 €

🔲 Territory Features:
▪ ĽClosed territory
▪ ĽVideon surveillance
▪ ĽProtection
▪ ĽAuto Parking ( open )
▪ ĽB ( open )
▪ ĽBaby site ( open )
▪ Ľ Generator

🔲 Location:
▪ ĽStatus to the seafront ( m ): 6000
▪ ĽStatus to the beach ( m ): 600
▪ ĽStatus to the track ( m ): 200

🔲 Infrastructure:
▪ ĽSupermarket ( m ): 100
▪ ĽOpen Market ( m ): 350
▪ ĽTrade Center ( m ): 400
▪ ĽKafe and restaurant ( m ): 100
▪ ĽPharmacy ( m ): 1000
▪ Ľ Hospital ( m ): 2500
▪ ĽUniversity ( m ): 1500
▪ ĽSchool ( m ): 1000
▪ Ľ Kindergarten ( m ): 1000
▪ ĽUrban transport ( m ): 150
▪ Ľ Park / Park ( m ): 200

For more detailed inflation, write to me at any messenger: Alexander.

ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from € 86,389
80 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

LCD: ROYAL TERRACE is located in a new developing sleeping area that many Russian-speaking families have chosen.

Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja.

Mercin Marina is a 20-minute drive away.


Start of construction: January 2022
End of construction: January 2023

Cost: 2 + 1 80 sq. M.m from 54.000 €

Special offer: down payment of 30% and installment plan in equal parts monthly until the completion date of construction;


From the developer: video intercom, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headset, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the floor tiles and laminated laminate 10 mm + baseboard, plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed windows, glazed railing, metal front door, decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class.

Project features: closed territory, video surveillance, security, car parking (open), pool (open), playground (open), gazebos for relaxation, barbecue area, generator.


For more information, contact us at any messenger:
Alexander

1 2
Our agents in Turkey
Aleksandr Stepanenko
Aleksandr Stepanenko
8 properties
Other developers
Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT is well known as a leading firm in Turkey-providing professional sales and marketing services for large real estate investments and construction development projects internationally. With over 15 years of experience working nationally and internationally in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us a in-depth knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally and with a high standard integrity. Our team exists out of, Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Persian and Azeri spoken professionals that will gladly help you during the process of your investment. We are located in the centre of Istanbul -Taksim Square.

Necdet Yapı

Necdet Yapı is one of the best and largest construction companies in Didim, on the Aegean coast. Our aim is to realise outstanding projects and strive to build apartments where you feel happy and secure. Our main feature is that we focus on environmental and social factors, the quality of construction, as well as professional support at all stages of the transaction.

Uzun Group Of Companies

The Uzun Group of Companies was established in 1980 as a family owned company by Gürsel UZUN in Nicosia.It carries out its business with seriousness and meticulousness in all sectors where it operates. To create permanent living spaces that offer quality life styles to people which helps them to adapt to the environment and the city. By installing aesthetics with emotions, we do not consider the basic sheltering need of man as an engineering job; in this direction, it aims to change the concept of building in our country.

Since its founding, Uzun Group of Companies has put its signature under numerous residential and commercial projects in the various regions of Northern Cyprus and it is among the top companies operating in quality  projects in the country.

Alnasser House

Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales Our vision Providing a unique free service to our customers and enabling our marketing partners and investors from all over the world to build their lifestyle and achieve their dreams and goals Our mission Providing comprehensive real estate services for sale, rent and investment in all Turkish cities and providing a unique job opportunity for many people interested in increasing income in their spare time

SF Yildiz İnsaat

SF Yıldız İnşaat developer has been conducting its professional activity since 2010.The company was founded in the capital of Turkey, Ankara.During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences in Ankara, Bodrum and Izmir.  

Realting.com
Go