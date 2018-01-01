Kinaci Property

Who Are We? Our success story in Turkey began since our first year in “2014” and is still continuing to this day. With our experience gained over the years and our awareness of the real estate market, Ramzy was able to be the best leading company in the field of real estate investment in Turkey. Thanks to our team experience in real estate in Istanbul and through our knowledge spanning many years and through our passion for continuing hard work, we were able to enrich our company with hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were agents of the best real estate projects in Turkey, and with a simple summary we worked hard to be the most suitable place for your confidence. Our Vision: We see Turkey in general and Istanbul in particular as an ideal center to embrace your investments, and indeed your closest gateway to experience a high-end lifestyle in Europe, believing in the principle of cooperation and working within professional teams, each of them specializing in a specific stage, so that our staff will be on the required competence and full readiness to implement the goals and vision of "Ramzy Real Estate" Our Goal: We succeeded in securing hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were able to establish a wide base of clients who are satisfied with our services and consultations provided by us, and we still intend to continue in this manner, refusing to delay or slow progress in this area, putting success and adherence to the standards of honesty and creativity as a goal in mind. Our Values ​​: The staff at Ramzy Real Estate adopts a set of values ​​that distinguish it from other , we are keen to adhere to standards of honesty in all stages of the transaction, we work with a team spirit, we maintain ethical values Do our best to find the right property for your desire, whether it is for housing, investment or obtaining Turkish citizenship.