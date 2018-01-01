Kinaci Property

  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Alanya Mahmutlar Yangılı cad 11, 07450 Alanya/Antalya, Turkey (Турция)
Real estate agency
English, Русский
kinaciproperty.com
Company description

Kınaci Group Constructıon

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.

Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold.
Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.

The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality.

Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.

Our objects:

  • Happy Life Homes;
  • Suite Residence;
  • Marmara Residence;
  • Orange Garden Residence;
  • Dolce Vita Residence;
  • Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
Services

In addition to the actual construction, Kınaci Group provides opportunities for a short-term investment, provides consulting services, after-sales services (control and management of the real estate, obtaining a residence permit, assistance with opening your business and offices).

