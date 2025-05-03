Ünal İnşaat Antalya

  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Mediterranean Region
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2010
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Website
www.unalinsaatantalya.com/
About the agency

Our company has been working in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the right options for you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be pleased.
advise you on any issues. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the districts of Kepez and Doshemalty.
Our agency will select the best real estate options for you in any area of Antalya. We have a large portfolio with facilities for any budget.
You can view our portfolios on our website www.unalinsaatantalya.com.
For Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul, customer satisfaction always comes first. You are accompanied by our experienced staff from the beginning to the end of the transaction.
Its founder, Ali Unal, was born in 1990 in the village of Tefenny Hasanpasha, Antalya, and graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineers of the University of Burdur Mehmet Akif Yersoy

Services

Sale of apartments, villas, land, shops and other types of real estate

Assistance in paperwork when buying real estate

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:17
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Ali Ünal
10 properties
