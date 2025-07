Price:

furnished 600,000 EUR

unfurnished 550,000 EUR

Suitable for Turkish citizenship and residence permit.

We offer an exclusive detached premium class villa 4 + 1 with a total area of ​​250 m2 located in one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya - Oba.

Rooms: 4 + 1

Number of floors: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Villa area: 250 m2

Plot area: 250 m2

▪️Underfloor heating throughout the villa

▪️Air conditioning from SIEMENS in the living room and in all bedrooms

Layout:

Kitchen: Open plan with high-end SIEMENS appliances and stylish design.

Living room: A spacious area of ​​40 m², filled with light and comfort.

4 comfortable bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its own bathroom.

3 modern bathrooms.

Basement: Relaxation area, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and terrace.

Basement: A cozy space of 50 m², which can be used as you wish.

Private swimming pool of 40 m², finished with mosaic tiles, with a spacious terrace.

Private parking space and a private plot with a garden.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.