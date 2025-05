About the agency

UPTREND HOMES is a family-run real estate agency with 12 years of experience.

We sell real estate for the purpose of investment, residence and obtaining citizenship or residence permit.

Contacting us you will receive privacy, security and high quality service. In our catalog you will find property in protected complexes that meet high standards of comfort, quality and close location to both everyday and tourist infrastructure.

We are also investors and offer our partners reliable properties with high returns. Our management company will provide complete management of your property so that you receive a stable income without unnecessary hassle.

We provide an individual approach to each request and client, and are always ready to answer any questions, as well as help find the ideal solution that meets your needs and desires.