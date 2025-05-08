Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
116
Municipality of Thessaloniki
320
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
316
Thermi
285
68 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$709,745
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$647,121
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale duplex of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2…
$373,106
4 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$318,844
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale under construction duplex of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
$441,516
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$250,498
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$130,753
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$73,062
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$383,337
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$192,501
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$287,029
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale duplex of 124 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4t…
$432,803
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$365,310
3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2n…
$312,914
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessalo
$1,42M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$387,790
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
$781,912
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale: 130 sqm apartment on the 7th floor (not the last) in the city center in Ermou. It …
$519,748
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$271,373
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$782,807
2 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 223 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$751,495
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,58M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and lo…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$527,222
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$647,121
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
$198,311
