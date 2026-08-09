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Studios for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thermi
3
Thermaikos Municipality
4
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9 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Thessaloniki, Dioikitirio: For sale TWO-ROOM Studio 34sq.m. on the ground floor ideal for ex…
$76,161
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1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 42 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$145,225
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermi, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5837 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 155.000 . This 50.00 sq. m.…
$180,278
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 43 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$174,270
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Studio apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Property Code: HPS5763 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 118.000 . This 33.00 sq…
$135,801
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1 room studio apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
For sale: A renovated studio of 38 sq.m., located at Kapetan Agra 3 Street in Ampelokipoi, T…
$81,285
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermi, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5839 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 150.000 . This 50.00 sq. m.…
$174,463
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment -studio for sale in a residential complex under construction in the Perea area of …
$148,635
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/3
RESIDENCE   Location –  Kalamaria   Available for sale first floor apartment wit…
$89,168
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Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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