Apartments with garage for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/8
For Sale – a luxury apartment 125 sq. m. in Kalamaria, Thessaloniki . The apartment is lo…
$529,386
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
A bright and cozy apartment for sale, located in a prime location — just 100 meters from the…
$442,124
