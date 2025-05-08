Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
116
Municipality of Thessaloniki
320
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
316
Thermi
285
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
$222,309
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the airport and the city center, Thessaloniki, Greece We offe…
$360,815
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Thessaloniki Regional Unit

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go