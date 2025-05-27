Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kallithea Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sindos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sindos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 420 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The property is sold with furniture
$1,14M
1 bedroom apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The property is sold with furniture
$797,783
1 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
1 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$730,620
1 room apartment in Sindos, Greece
1 room apartment
Sindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners w…
$1,04M
