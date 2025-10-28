Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
This stunning 117 sq.m. apartment in Kalamaria, Thessaloniki, offers a combination of elegan…
$499,883
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment -studio for sale in a residential complex under construction in the Perea area of …
$148,802
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: a 95 sq.m. apartment in Peraia, located on the 4th floor, with central diesel heat…
$232,697
