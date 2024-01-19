Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chortiatis Municipal Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Property Code: HPS3997 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €250.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
€250,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS3430 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €360.000 . This 189 sq…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS3431 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €320.000 . This 189 sq…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Exohi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Property Code: 3-916 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €105.000 . This 115 sq. m…
€105,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Exohi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Property Code: 1-28 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 . This 95 sq. m. …
€115,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Property Code: 1-277 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €114.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
€114,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€179,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€325,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir