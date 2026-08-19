Hotels for sale in Kassandria, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Kassandreia, Greece

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сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Hotel 240 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$926,597
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Hotel 485 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$1,85M
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Hotel 5 700 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 5 700 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Area 5 700 m²
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of ​​5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 230 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 230 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 450 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Area 450 m²
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
$1,35M
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Hotel 425 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 425 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 425 m²
If you long for spending your holiday in the kingdom of peace and quiet, and yet close to al…
$737,630
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