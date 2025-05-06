Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

5
5 properties total found
Hotel in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
$1,07M
Hotel 570 m² in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Hotel 570 m²
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a charming boutique hotel 570 sq.m. in a great location of Chania, close to the …
$1,79M
Hotel 4 726 m² in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel 4 726 m²
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 4 726 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
$10,06M
Hotel in Galatas, Greece
Hotel
Galatas, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
$1,65M
Hotel 850 m² in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 850 m²
Kalathas, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
$2,10M
