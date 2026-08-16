Hotels for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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сommercial properties
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24 properties total found
Hotel 630 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 630 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 630 m²
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view o…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 750 m² in Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Central Greece, Greece
Area 750 m²
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 762 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 2 762 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 2 762 m²
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view …
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 8 000 m² in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Hotel 8 000 m²
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a fi…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 674 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 674 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 674 m²
For sale hotel of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnif…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 700 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 700 m²
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel located on the shores of the Aegean Sea on the …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 1 960 m² in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 1 960 m²
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 1 960 m²
Property Code: HPS4926 - Hotel FOR SALE in Afetes Agios Dimitrios for € 1.600.000 . This 19…
$1,84M
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Hotel 891 m² in Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 891 m²
Central Greece, Greece
Area 891 m²
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 900 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnif…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 946 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 946 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 946 m²
This hotel is located in Amarynthos, coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 …
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 830 m² in Makrinitsa, Greece
Hotel 830 m²
Makrinitsa, Greece
Area 830 m²
For sale a 4 stars hotel in Portaria, Pelion. The hotel is located in the centre of Portaria…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Palaiopyrgos, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Palaiopyrgos, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 700 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnif…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 864 m² in Kala Nera, Greece
Hotel 864 m²
Kala Nera, Greece
Area 864 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 307 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 307 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 307 m²
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqm The…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 500 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the Thermal Springs resort of Edipsos, this be…
$3,90M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 900 m² in Thessaly, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Thessaly, Greece
Area 900 m²
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
$4,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 510 m² in Lilaia, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Lilaia, Greece
Area 510 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of s…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 850 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 850 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 850 m²
The hotel is located on the island of Euboea in the resort town of Karystos, in the village …
$1,61M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 260 m² in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Area 1 260 m²
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 720 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 720 m²
There is provided for sale a new, recently built hotel located in the port Karavos of the vi…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 3 900 m² in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Hotel 3 900 m²
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 3 900 m²
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consis…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 000 m² in Zagora, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
I’m excited to present one of the most special opportunities in our inventory— a boutique ho…
$2,48M
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