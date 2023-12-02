Hotels for sale in Katerini, Greece

UAE
37 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
18
600 m²
4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
9
2
300 m²
2
For sale hotel of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor…
€330,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
15
14
480 m²
3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
€1,59M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 28 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
28
820 m²
5
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
€1,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
16
700 m²
3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
18
460 m²
4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
18
650 m²
3
For sale hotel of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
1
900 m²
1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
18
1 000 m²
3
Available for purchase a 2-stars Boutique hotel situated in the popular region of Pieria. Th…
€1,000,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 23 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
23
720 m²
1
We offer for sale a hotel in the touristic area of Pieria. Area of the 3-storey hotel is 720…
€1,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
17
376 m²
1
For sale a hotel with an area of 376 sq.m in one of the most tourist villages at the foot of…
€525,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
14
550 m²
3
For sale a hotel positioned 20 yards from the coast of a village in the region of Pieria. Th…
€900,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 47 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
47
1 550 m²
1
We offer for sale a hotel complex in one of the most wonderful parts of Olympic Riviera prop…
€3,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
17
900 m²
3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wil…
€1,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
18
700 m²
1
There is provided for sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. with its land plot of 310 sq.m. It is locate…
€750,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 29 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
29
760 m²
4
Hotel for sale of 760 square meters in a popular resort village on the Olympic Riviera. It…
€1,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
14
800 m²
2
Hotel for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. The size plot consists of 4000 sq.m. The hotel ha…
€2,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Elatochori, Greece
1
750 m²
2
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
€1,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
580 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
850 m²
1
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
€950,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
€800,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
Hotel for sale 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The total size of t…
€1,000,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
650 m²
1
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
€1,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Elatochori, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
€1,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consis…
€1,000,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
1
900 m²
1
Hotel for sale 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has a corner location, t…
€1,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1
950 m²
1
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 3 floors …
€800,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
430 m²
1
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
€700,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
16
500 m²
5
Four-storey hotel for sale in the area of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is situated in a po…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
17
650 m²
3
Hotel for sale with an area of 650 sq.m. in a resortonthe Olympic Coast. The hotel consists …
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
