  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Katerini
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
7
Hotel To archive
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
per month
Hotel 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor…
€330,000
per month
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
€1,59M
per month
Hotel 28 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
€1,40M
per month
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
per month
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
per month
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€850,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
per month
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available for purchase a 2-stars Boutique hotel situated in the popular region of Pieria. Th…
€1,000,000
per month
Hotel 23 rooms with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 23
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel in the touristic area of Pieria. Area of the 3-storey hotel is 720…
€1,50M
per month
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel with an area of 376 sq.m in one of the most tourist villages at the foot of…
€525,000
per month
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel positioned 20 yards from the coast of a village in the region of Pieria. Th…
€900,000
per month
Hotel 47 rooms with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 47 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 47
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel complex in one of the most wonderful parts of Olympic Riviera prop…
€3,00M
per month
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wil…
€1,30M
per month
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. with its land plot of 310 sq.m. It is locate…
€750,000
per month
Hotel 29 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale of ​​760 square meters in a popular resort village on the Olympic Riviera. It…
€1,30M
per month
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale with an area of ​​800 sq.m. The size plot consists of 4000 sq.m. The hotel ha…
€2,80M
per month
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Elatochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
€1,60M
per month
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
€650,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
€950,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
€800,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale 1000 sq.m. The hotel consists of 29 fully equipped rooms. The total size of t…
€1,000,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
€1,20M
per month
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Elatochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners w…
€1,50M
per month
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consis…
€1,000,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has a corner location, t…
€1,50M
per month
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 3 floors …
€800,000
per month
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
€700,000
per month
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
Four-storey hotel for sale in the area of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is situated in a po…
€550,000
per month
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale with an area of 650 sq.m. in a resortonthe Olympic Coast. The hotel consists …
€850,000
per month
Property types in Katerini

