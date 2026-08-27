Hotels for sale in Katerini, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece

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Korinos
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5 properties total found
Hotel 580 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
$767 461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 694 m² in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 2 694 m²
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Area 2 694 m²
Number of floors 4
For Sale: A 4-Star Hotel & SPA – Exceptional Investment Opportunity on the Olympian Riviera …
$6,34M
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Hotel 700 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
$767 461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 500 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
$944 567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 750 m² in Moschopotamos, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Moschopotamos, Greece
Area 750 m²
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Katerini Municipality

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