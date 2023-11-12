Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. The municipality Nea Propontida
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

сommercial property
33
Hotel To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 70
Area 4 500 m²
Floor -1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€8,00M
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 70
Bathrooms count 70
Area 4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€8,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€590,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€630,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 835 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-storey building in the resort village on the peninsula of Kassandra. The area…
€470,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
€850,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€800,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 460 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€2,25M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir