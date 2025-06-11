Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paralia
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Paralia, Greece

сommercial property
10
Hotel Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Hotel 430 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 430 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
$799,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 650 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale with an area of 650 sq.m. in a resortonthe Olympic Coast. The hotel consists …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 834 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 834 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 834 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 585 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 585 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 585 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$399,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 600 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 729 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 729 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 729 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 729 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$913,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 820 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 820 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 480 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 760 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 760 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale of ​​760 square meters in a popular resort village on the Olympic Riviera. It…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 770 m² in Paralia, Greece
Hotel 770 m²
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 770 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go